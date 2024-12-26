Samsung could show off Galaxy Ring 2 and AR Smart Glasses at Unpacked 2025

What you need to know

A new report suggests Samsung will show off the Galaxy Ring 2 and Galaxy AR glasses at Unpacked.

The Galaxy Ring 2 is said to offer better health accuracy, AI improvements, and longer battery life.

Little is still known about the Galaxy AR smart glasses, but are expected to compete with the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.

We haven't even finished putting the Christmas presents away, and we're already learning more about Samsung's plans for its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025. According to a report from DigiTimes, Samsung will also show off the Galaxy Ring 2 and the company's AR smart glasses alongside the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung is expected to include a smattering of improvements with its second-generation smart ring. Some of those improvements are said to include updated sensors "to improve the accuracy of health data measurements," along with "new AI-related features."

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In an effort to better compete with the Oura Ring 4, Samsung is also rumored to offer two additional ring sizes. Currently, the Galaxy Ring is only available in nine different sizes, ranging from 5 to 13. Meanwhile, sizes for the Oura Ring 4 range from 4 to 15. Recently, rumors also suggested that Samsung wouldn't wait until the Ring 2 to start offering more sizes, with a Size 14 and 15 said to become available sometime in January.

After being released in July, Samsung's first smart ring was met with mixed reviews. Android Central's Nick Sutrich, Senior Content Producer, said in their review that although the "Galaxy Ring looks like a fantastic first-generation effort...the health tracking features feel amateur by nearly every measure." So if this latest report comes to fruition, it seems that Samsung might have been able to right the ship.

That's not all Samsung is said to be showing off during Galaxy Unpacked, as we could get our first look at the Galaxy AR Smart Glasses. According to the report, these "resemble conventional eyewear with a weight of approximately 50 grams." With this, Samsung is aiming to compete with the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, which currently dominate this segment of the market.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Unfortunately, the only other details provided are that Samsung is working with both Qualcomm and Google on the development. This comes as little surprise given that the Galaxy AR Glasses are said to rely on the AI capabilities of Google Gemini.

In early December, Google announced Android XR with Samsung making the first headset, named Project Moohan. Samsung provided a render of its headset as part of the official Android XR introduction, but it looks more like a traditional VR headset, and is far from what we would call "conventional eyewear."

Given the increasing number of recent rumors surrounding Galaxy Unpacked, we wouldn't be surprised to see more details leaked ahead of the official announcement. But until then, this gives a bit more to be excited about, besides the unveiling of Samsung's next flagship smartphones.