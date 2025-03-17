What you need to know

Pebble is reportedly sending emails to consumers who signed up for updates about its next-gen devices about a pending announcement.

Tomorrow, March 18, at 12 pm EDT, Pebble will reveal something new, which is expected to be its next wave of smartwatches.

In January, PebbleOS was open-sourced by Google and its original founder, Eric Migicovsky, confirmed there were plans to revive the series.

For those looking forward to what's next from Pebble, the company is hyping up its consumers with a new announcement.

A post by 9to5Google highlights an email Pebble community users are receiving early this week about what's next for the brand. Users are being directed to a RePebble Store page, which is devoid of any products. However, the page features a smartwatch in the center with a running countdown that confirms something new will take place tomorrow, March 18.

According to the publication, Pebble's email to users states "Time to get excited!" The company says users should prepare for an announcement tomorrow at 12 pm EDT/9 am PDT.

Aside from the date, Pebble's email doesn't explain or tease what exactly users can expect to be revealed (like a design teaser or the like). The publication speculates tomorrow's event could hold a reveal of future hardware or earlier availability for orders concerning a product.

Curiously, the store page Pebble sends users to features a "Get Updates" button, which takes you directly to its sign-up page from January. The page was designed to help consumers show interest in a new generation of Pebble smartwatches. Luckily, we don't have to wait much longer to know for sure what's coming.

(Image credit: Future)

Speaking of January, it was two months ago when Pebble's founder Eric Migicovsky announced plans to revive the series after Google open-sourced PebbleOS. Migicovsky confirmed consumers can expect a "new Pebble-like smartwatch," as well as "the same beloved features." The company's original founder got candid about the devices, stating, "Lessons were learned last time."

Pebble, while it garnered a great deal of interest during its first run, failed to keep up with the rising costs. As such, Migicovsky states a next-gen Pebble watch could feature a sunlight-readable e-paper screen, long battery life, physical buttons, and a "hackable" OS for customization purposes.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If we jump ahead to February (two weeks later), an update post revealed Pebble already had PebbleOS running on brand-new hardware. There was also word that Migicovsky was heading to Shenzhen, China to meet with factories and suppliers about furthering its hardware, potentially indicating how quickly its development was moving.