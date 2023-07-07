One UI Watch 5 beta 3 corrects erroneous sleep data on the Galaxy Watch 5 and 4

What you need to know

Samsung begins rolling out One UI Watch 5 beta 3 to Watch 5 and 4 users in South Korea and the U.S.

The update contains fixes for wrongful sleep data alongside the July 2023 security update.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 during Unpacked this summer with the Wear OS 4-based One UI Watch 5 software sometime after.

As July gets underway, Samsung is starting to make One UI Watch 5 beta 3 available to those enrolled in the program. Discovered by SamMobile, the third beta test is available for those with a Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 4 device and arrives with a download size of around 426MB. SamMobile notes that the initial rollout was spotted in South Korea, however, it should begin appearing soon for those enrolled in the U.S.

As far as changes, it looks like the new software, based on Wear OS 4 and Android 13, brings in some fixes to the aforementioned devices' sleep data as they were displaying incorrect nightly blood oxygen readings. Additionally, Samsung slipped in a fix to further improve the measurement of a user's nightly rest.

The latest test version includes an improvement to the Watch 5 and Watch 4's battery life under the guise of "power supply management."

The beta brings in some retooling for the devices' displays when outdoors, making them a little more visible during bright situations, as well. Lastly, One UI Watch 5 includes the latest July 2023 security patch for the smartwatches which recently arrived for the Galaxy S23 and S22 series.

If you are in the beta and are looking to see if you've received the beta head into the Galaxy Wearable app > Watch settings > Watch Software Update > Download (if possible).

This third beta test arrives a little over two weeks after the second build was rolled out to users. That version brought in several fixes for both Wear OS watches, one of which should've solved a bug that affected Samsung Pay. Further, hopping on a bike with one of the devices on your wrist will automatically begin the "biking" exercise without user input.

These testing rounds are coming quite quickly, with the second one having come a little more than a week after the first one. Although, it makes sense that Samsung is doing this considering we are expecting the company to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 during its late July summer Unpacked event. The wearable will be joined by its handheld friends: the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5.