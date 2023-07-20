One UI 5 Watch beta 4 rolls out for Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 users

What you need to know

Samsung has rolled out One UI 5 Watch beta 4 to Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 users with minimal changes.

The company has opted to improve its smartwatches battery and correct performance issues.

It was reported that some beta users have received a "stable" version of One UI 5 Watch after the beta rolled out.

Samsung is preparing to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 at Unpacked at 7 am ET on July 26.

As we approach the end of July, Samsung has started rolling out its fourth beta for users enrolled in the One UI 5 Watch program. As announced on Samsung's community forums, the company has pushed its One UI 5 Watch beta 4 to Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 owners.

Samsung states testers will update to firmware version ZWG7. The latest beta is around 300MB in size, too.

The changelog is relatively light, and the post states users will find improvements to their device's initial speed and battery consumption. Furthermore, Samsung has included fixes for a "brightness control error with touch bezel" alongside some watch face color error corrections.

Those enrolled in the program and looking to update can head to their Galaxy Wearable app > Watch settings > Watch Software Update > Download.

With the beta only just dropping, SamMobile notes users have reported receiving a stable version of One UI 5 Watch on Reddit. It appears as though the only ones receiving this "stable" build are those that are already enrolled in the beta program. It's been spotted in the U.S. thus far but could be available elsewhere.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While this fourth beta is a little lighter (and two weeks after the last one) Samsung's One UI 5 Watch beta 3 corrected some erroneous sleep data. The company also added some enhanced sleep-tracking capabilities. Much like beta 4, this month's earlier test build further improved the Galaxy Watch 5 and 4's battery for better longevity, according to the patch notes.

Once its stable build rolls out to the general public, users can get their hands on the software's new personalized heart rate zones, new personal safety features, and automatic fall detection for those 55 and older.

The quick succession of wearable software, based on Wear OS 4, is most likely due to Samsung's upcoming launch of the Galaxy Watch 6. Samsung is preparing for its Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea at 7 am ET on July 26. It'll be there that we see in full what the Galaxy Watch 6 has to offer alongside the brand's next wave of foldable phones.