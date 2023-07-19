Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic spec leak plays spoiler ahead of Samsung

What you need to know

Leaked specs for the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic double down on rumored battery upgrades and larger displays.

A new processor appears likely for the device the Exynos W930 is mentioned once again.

Samsung is preparing for its Unpacked event on July 26 at 7 am ET.

The anticipation for new Samsung products is building and it looks like information regarding its next smartwatch release has been spoiled.

Twitter leaker SnoopyTech posted some information regarding the full specification sheet consumers may experience during Unpacked (via 9to5Google). The leaker begins by detailing the supposed display sizes for the two variants each version of the next Galaxy Watch will offer.

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: 1.31-inches AMOLED

Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 1.47-inches AMOLED

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 1.47-inches AMOLED

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm: 1.31-inches AMOLED

July 18, 2023

The tweet adds users may expect the Exynos W930 chip within all four devices alongside 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Moreover, the smaller-sized watches will supposedly contain a 300mAh battery while the larger sizes offer a 425mAh battery.

Allegedly, the Galaxy Watch 6 is around 28% lighter than its previous iteration, the Watch 5 Pro, and "over 40% lighter than the Watch 6 Classic."

Health-wise, the upcoming smartwatches are rumored to contain a pedometer, an SPO2 sensor, a heart rate monitor, ECG, a calorie counter, and a sleep sensor. The leaked spec sheet mentions that the Galaxy Watch 6 variations may offer an improved sleep sensor that "measures your sleep down to the smallest detail for recommendation purposes, potentially.

Lastly, the tipster states the Galaxy Watch 6 might arrive in Graphite Grey, Gold, and Silver colorways. The Watch 6 Classic is rumored to land with black and Silver only.

Most of what we're hearing now is quite similar to previous leaks from June which touched on the battery spec upgrade for the watches. If true, and hopefully so, these larger battery capacities would be quite welcome considering the Galaxy Watch 5 contained a 284mAh and 410mAh battery.

This also isn't the first time we're hearing the watches may feature the Exynos W930 as the device recently appeared for its Bluetooth SIG certification with evidence of such a chip in tow.

We've also been expecting a much thinner bezel design for the watches ever since renders leaked about it in June, as well. The leaks showcased what Samsung could bring to the table for the Watch 6 as a slightly larger display was seen. The renders then showed the Watch 6 Classic's rotating bezels which appeared larger, however, the latest leaks by SnoopTech suggest it may be thinner.

This potential spoiler comes a week before Samsung is set to fully reveal its next wave of smartwatches at Unpacked. The event will take place in Seoul, South Korea on July 26 at 7 am ET.