Pixel Watch owners are out of luck if they want their screen fixed

What you need to know

Google has confirmed that it does not provide repairs for broken Pixel Watch screens.

iFixIt's Pixel Watch breakdown video details how repairing the watch is possible but difficult.

The tech giant's lack of repairability might change with California's right-to-repair act.

The Google Pixel Watch may have emerged as one of the top Android smartwatches, but the device is not without its issues. The most notable of issues with the Pixel Watch is the recent confirmation that Google won’t repair any damages or cracks to the watch’s screen.

The company’s lack of repairability was already rumored to be true, but now the tech giant has confirmed it to The Verge .

“At this moment, we don’t have any repair option for the Google Pixel Watch,” a Google spokesperson told the media outlet. “If your watch is damaged, you can contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options.”

Rumors were already abound after several Reddit threads addressed how Google didn’t provide repairs. One customer who cracked their watch’s screen took to Google’s customer support page but was met with zero luck and instead told to contact Pixel Watch support.

Google further pointed out to The Verge that the company’s hardware warranty policy doesn’t apply to normal wear and tear, accidents, misuse, neglect, disassembly, or services made by technicians. In the case of the Pixel Watch, Google also notably doesn’t offer an extended warranty for it.

Despite Google’s lack of agency in providing repairs, iFixIt’s Pixel Watch teardown video shows that repairs are possible, though they are quite an ordeal. This is coupled with the fact that the watch adorns a circular glass display, which — though visually stunning — is quite fragile and can be prone to cracks if you’re not too careful.

Not offering Pixel Watch screen repairs is an odd move, considering Google offers official options for Pixel smartphone owners to repair their devices at Google stores or from third-party repair shops like iFixit. The Pixel Tablet was the most recent device to receive the DIY treatment, with iFixit offering genuine Pixel Tablet parts for users to use in their repair efforts.

However, Google’s hand may soon be forced as legislation such as California’s recently enacted right-to-repair bill is making its way to the public. The Pixel Watch will undoubtedly fall under this rule, and so – with the Pixel Watch 2 on its way – Google needs to address the repairability issue.