Pixel Watch update for September 2023 is available now

Google has been quiet about Wear OS 4 on the Pixel Watch, but while we wait for the big update to arrive, the company just issued a new monthly update for its first smartwatch.

The September 2023 update for the Pixel Watch is rolling out now with software version RWDC.230905.003. Like previous months, the September 2023 update only doesn't include much besides a bump up to the latest security version based on the September 2023 Android Security Bulletin.

Google says the update will roll out on the Pixel Watch starting Monday and over the next week. There is a slight delay for Canadian Pixel Watch devices, will which start receiving the update on September 18.

You can check for the update by navigating to Settings > System > Software update. If you don't yet see it, you can always try to trigger the update by tapping the software update screen multiple times until it pops up.

The Pixel Watch is expected to receive Wear OS 4 some point soon, following its rollout on older Galaxy smartwatches with One UI 5 Watch. Google has yet to announce the release date for the software on its watch, but Wear OS 4 is expected to be available on the upcoming Pixel Watch 2, which will be announced at the upcoming Pixel launch event on October 4.

Meanwhile, Google just updated the Pixel Watch app with a few new features, including Google account linking, a revamped device switcher, and some bug fixes. With account linking, we expect Google is prepping the device for Wear OS 4, which will allow watches to transfer to new phones without needing to be reset.