Google updates the Pixel Watch app ahead of Wear OS 4 release

What you need to know

Google has updated its Pixel Watch app allowing you to link your Google account to your Pixel Watch.

According to Google, even if you don't link your watch to your Google account, you'll still be able to use it.

There's also a new section making it possible to switch or add new devices to the Pixel Watch app.

With less than a month to go until the October 4 Pixel event, Google is working on some "Spring cleaning" ahead of time, the latest of which comes in the form of the September 2023 update to the Pixel Watch app. This isn't to be confused with the upcoming software update for the Pixel Watch itself.

Instead, the latest version of the app includes three "major" changes to go along with the traditional bug fixes found in most app updates. Kicking things off, Google is now making it possible for you to sign into your Google account from the Pixel Watch app.

Next up is the ability to actually link your Pixel Watch to your Google account. Neither of these changes actually add any new settings to mess around with. Presumably, it's just Google laying the groundwork for the Wear OS 4 update, which will allow you to connect your Pixel Watch to another phone without needing to completely reset it. Google also notes that "if you don’t link your watch to an account, you can find it under the “Use without an account” section."

(Image credit: Google)

The last feature included in this update is a new section that is accessible via a button in the top left corner. Tapping the button will open a new panel allowing you to "easily switch between your devices or add a new one." So either Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel Watch 2, or perhaps we'll soon have the ability to add the best Fitbits to the Pixel Watch app.

Unlike the Pixel 8 Pro, which Google leaked through its Pixel Phone Simulator, it hasn't yet leaked the design of the Pixel Watch 2. We are expecting Google to unveil a new wearable at its October event and have already learned quite a few details over the past few months.

Nevertheless, if you want to make sure you're ready for the release of either Wear OS 4 or the September 2023 Wear OS patch, make sure you update the Pixel Watch app to the latest version.