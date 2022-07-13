Get this AMOLED smartwatch from Amazfit for under $70

Amazfit's GTS family of smartwatches all look modern, minimalist, and extremely stylish. Each iteration touts phenomenal value, but the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is the star of the show today. You can purchase this waterproof AMOLED smartwatch for only $68 with this Prime Day offer. For such an affordable package, Amazfit is bringing a lot to the table here.

Amazfit outfitted the GTS 2 Mini smartwatch with a vivid 1.55-inch AMOLED panel that looks sublime, even outdoors. With hundreds of watch faces to choose from, you'll have good fun customizing this wearable. The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini features a lightweight yet sturdy build, perfectly suited for smaller wrists. Dapper looks aside, the insides don't disappoint either. In his review, Android Central's Michael L Hicks called it the best fitness smartwatch under $100, and you'll soon see why.

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini comes with Alexa onboard, 68 sporting modes, heart rate monitoring, an SpO2 sensor, GPS built-in, 5 ATM waterproofing, and plenty of other health tracking features. Impressively, the battery lasts for up to two weeks if you're being careful. And if you aren't, that's still at least one week without having to charge your GTS 2 Mini smartwatch.

Amaze yourself with the GTS 2 Mini smartwatch

(opens in new tab) Amazfit GTS 2 Mini - Flamingo Pink: $99.99 $67.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) All your basic fitness tracking needs can be met by the wonderful Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch. You can track your sleep cycle, monitor your heart rate, check your blood oxygen levels, and log your menstrual patterns. There's Alexa built-in and you get 68 sporting modes too. For only $68 with this deal, this one's a bargain.

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is the perfect smartwatch for beginners. It doesn't take long to get accustomed to the UI, though there is a learning curve to it. If you'd much rather have something more advanced with Wear OS 3, there's nothing better than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Plenty of Galaxy Watch 4 models are on sale, so you can actually decide to go for the flagship instead, if it tickles your fantasy.

