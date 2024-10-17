Samsung expands its Galaxy Ring availability to the Indian market

What you need to know

While Samsung was late to the smart ring party with its introduction early this year, it did release it a couple of months ago. It was first available for the masses in select countries, including the U.S. The Korean tech giant now has plans to expand the availability of the Galaxy Ring, and it begins in India.

Samsung India has announced that the Galaxy Ring is now available in the Indian market. It retails for Rs 38,999 (~$465).

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

"With Galaxy Ring, we're paving the way for a healthier, more connected future for all," said Aditya Babbar, vice president of MX Business at Samsung India, in the announcement blog post.

Users interested in getting it can buy it from the Samsung site, which is coupled with Amazon and Flipkart's e-commerce platforms. It will be available in three color choices: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. The company is also providing a sizing kit for users to verify their preferred ring size before purchasing the Galaxy Ring, which comes in nine different sizes ranging from Size 5 to Size 13.

While users can buy the Galaxy Ring through EMI options in the country, as part of the launch offers, until October 18, they can get a 25W travel adapter for free with the purchase of the smart ring.

The smart ring category has been on the rise lately in different growing markets. It is encouraging to see the Galaxy Ring's expansion in India alongside counterparts like Amazfit's Helio Ring, which has also recently become available in the country.

Galaxy Ring offers 24/7 health monitoring and weighs up to three grams only. It has a titanium finish featuring a concave design and is IP68 and 10ATM water and dust-resistant. It is further powered by Health AI, which delivers real-time insights into your health data through the Samsung Health app. The Galaxy Ring offers generous health tracking features, which, needless to say, work effectively when paired with a Samsung phone.