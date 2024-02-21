Galaxy Fit 3's new leak reveals a mighty successor to the Fit 2

What you need to know

The Galaxy Fit 3's latest leak spills interesting details about the upcoming wearable.

Per the leak, it will have a 1.6-inch AMOLED screen and will weigh 36.8 grams with a strap included.

The wearable has numerous workout modes, heart and stress monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, and more.

A new leak has spilled everything about the Galaxy Fit 3, including specs and design.

The leak comes from The Tech Outlook, wherein the alleged marketing material of the upcoming Galaxy Fit 3 has been showcased, revealing the device in detail. The wearable will have a 1.6-inch AMOLED rectangular display and a 2.5D curved glass enclosed in an aluminum casing.

(Image credit: The Tech Outlook)

The device is said to measure 9.9 mm in thickness and weigh 36.8 grams with the strap included. While most of the operations on the Galaxy Fit 3 are touch-based, users will also have a side button to navigate across the interface.

According to the leak, the device supports up to 16MB RAM and 256MB storage and supports 101 workout modes accompanied by six auto-tracking workout modes. Aside from exercise tracking, the fitness band will also be capable of monitoring heart rate and stress, blood oxygen, cycle tracking, snore detection, and sleep management.

Galaxy Fit 3, once released, could likely be paired with Galaxy devices like Galaxy S24, can perform significant tasks like detecting falls, triggering emergency SOS, and using Find My Device to locate your phone or wearable.

The other notable features this leak brought out were camera control and media controls, check notifications, quick responses with custom messages, and more.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: The Tech Outlook) (Image credit: The Tech Outlook) (Image credit: The Tech Outlook) (Image credit: The Tech Outlook)

It is said to be powered by a 208mAh battery that is believed to give users up to 13 days of battery life. The wearable will support 5ATM and IP68 ratings for added protection to save you from dust and water. Lastly, the fitness tracker may feature three colorways: gray, silver, and pink gold, although it may vary by region.

The Galaxy Fit 3 looks like a mighty successor to the Galaxy Fit 2, released in 2020. On paper, the Fit 3 is a significant upgrade; the leaked material also puts it against the Fitbit Charge 6 from 2023, which indicates the upcoming wearable is all set to take on the fitness trackers market this year.