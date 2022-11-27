Fossil's best-looking Wear OS smartwatch is already on sale, and I couldn't believe it

It's crazy to think that this smartwatch was launched just a month ago and that I just finished reviewing it, especially because it's already on sale for Cyber Monday. That's right — there's a damn-good sale (opens in new tab) on the new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, which sees the watch discounted from its original $299 to just $199. I had to refresh the page a few times to make sure I wasn't seeing things.

I reviewed the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition in October and came out mostly impressed with it. The watch has a sleek rounded design that I really can't praise enough. It looks very Fossil, but it simplifies things with a chassis that almost resembles the new Pixel Watch. I also love the new rotating crown design that feels super nice while navigating Wear OS 3.

(opens in new tab) Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition: $299 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is a great smartwatch that has an excellent design and great performance thanks to the Snapdragon processor and much-improved Wear OS 3 update.

Smartwatch deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab)

It's a 44mm case with a gorgeous, sharp, 1.28-inch OLED display. Powering the watch is the Snapdragon Wear 4100+, which runs Wear OS 3 very well. You get 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, enough for apps and offline playlists you can download from YouTube Music or Spotify.

There are also plenty of health and fitness features, and the watch can automatically track certain workouts like runs or walks. It can manually record other workouts while keeping track of your heart rate zones and other metrics. There's also pretty good sleep tracking.

Battery life could use some work, but I love that Fossil includes its popular battery modes and super fast charging that fills the watch in no time. If I wake up to a dead smartwatch, I throw it on the charger for about 25 minutes while I get ready for the day, and the watch is already at roughly an 80% charge.

I wear this watch just about every day, but before that, I primarily used the Skagen Falster Gen 6, another stylish smartwatch from Fossil Group. It has a simple yet sleek design with flat edges and a soft stainless steel build. It also has the same internal configuration, so you're not downgrading your hardware despite this watch being launched at the top of the year. It also runs Wear OS 2, but the Wear OS 3 update is coming, so you won't have to worry about missing out.

(opens in new tab) Skagen Falster Gen 6: $295 $189 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Skagen Falster Gen 6 will definitely turn heads with its simple yet stylish design and a great selection of watch faces to match. It also features super-fast charging to make sure you're ready to take on the day.

There are plenty of great Wear OS smartwatches out there, so if the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness doesn't tickle your fancy, you can still find deals on many other models. We have collected a roundup of some of our favorite Cyber Monday smartwatch deals that are definitely worth checking out.

For example, this Galaxy Watch 5 Cyber Monday deal is one that neither you (nor I) should miss out on.