The new Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition brings an eco-friendly band for $299

What you need to know

Fossil has released a new version of the original Gen 6 that launched in 2021.

The Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition is a $299 smartwatch with Alexa and Google Assistant support.

It comes with a few additional health features in addition to the new strap design.

Fossil appears to be having a busy week releasing new iterations of the original Gen 6 that debuted last year. After announcing the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch, the company has announced the Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition, which brings no significant changes except for the strap.

The new iteration has the same set of specs and features as the Fossil Gen 6, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+ chipset. Fossil has also squeezed the same 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage into the wearable device.

Fossil designed the new Gen 6 edition with the environment in mind. Its 22mm interchangeable strap is made of fabric and leather materials. Fossil says the band is made of recycled green nylon with brown eco-leather.

The watch itself is only available in a single size: a 44mm stainless steel case that houses a 1.28-inch AMOLED display. The case includes two push buttons that can be programmed to perform specific functions, as well as one rotating home button. Its dial also pulls up multiple metrics like your hiking distance, duration and altitude, heart rate tracking, and estimated blood oxygen measurements.

Like the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid edition that launched a few days ago, this one also supports both Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free operations with its built-in microphone.

To track your hiking and biking trails, the smartwatch comes preloaded with the Outdooractive app. Other preinstalled apps include MyRadar for location-based weather updates and WaterMinder for water intake tracking and reminders.

While the overall design remains the same, the smartwatch comes with a new SpO2 sensor and a better heart rate sensor, as is common with many of the best Android smartwatches, such as the Fitbit Versa 3 and Garmin Venu 2.

If you want to slap a new Wear OS watch onto your wrist, the Gen 6 Venture is available to purchase for $299 in the United States (opens in new tab) and ₹23,995 in India (opens in new tab) for a limited time only.