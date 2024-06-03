What's included with the Fitbit Ace Pass subscription? The Ace Pass subscription includes LTE connectivity that allows kids to send text messages, make calls, and share their location with their parents. It also gives kids access to Fitbit Arcade, which contains various movement-based games that unlock as kids complete goals. It also contains Parental Controls where parents can manage contacts, view their kids' location, and set bedtime modes. The Fitbit Ace Pass subscription also includes regular updates that include new games, bug fixes, and improved performance. Tap to Play will also soon be available for the Fitbit Ace Pass subscription.

Fitbit aims to help kids stay healthy with its recently announced Fitbit Ace LTE kids' smartwatch, which has a long list of helpful features. For example, it features Corning Gorilla 3, Bluetooth 5.0, and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and it's even water resistant to up to 50 meters of water pressure. But kids can get access to all the fun stuff that the smartwatch has to offer with an Ace Pass subscription.

The kids' smartwatch opens the door to hours of fun and games that keep them moving. With an Ace Pass subscription, the wearable gets cellular connectivity, Fitbit Arcade, and more. But those services are only the tip of the iceberg since the subscription gives you access to much more for a monthly or yearly payment.

Fitbit Ace Pass subscription: Arcade

(Image credit: Google)

The Ace Pass subscription gives kids access to loads of fun apps and games. They also get access to Fitbit Arcade, which offers various active games. Kids can choose from titles such as Galaxy Rangers, Jelly Jam, Pollo13, Spirit Garden (coming soon), Sproutlings (coming soon), and more. Thanks to the updates, you can look forward to new titles every few months.

Active games motivate kids to move around to activate the next round of gaming. They must run, skip, walk, and bounce to make it all count. To get started, kids only need to tap the play button on the side of their smartwatch and search for their preferred game. At launch, the Fitbit Ace LTE comes with six games kids can play.

Fitbit Ace Pass subscription: Bit Valley

(Image credit: Fitbit / Google)

One of the many things kids will enjoy with the Ace Pass subscription is access to Bit Valley, where their eejie lives. In Bit Valley, they can interact with their eejie and keep it happy by earning cool items and meeting Move Goals.

Kids can also change their eejie's outfit or room and complete Daily Quests (an Ace Pass subscription is also needed). In Bit Valley, your kid's eejie can meet up with other eejies and have all sorts of fun.

Fitbit Ace Pass subscription: Calling and messaging services

(Image credit: Google)

An Ace Pass subscription is also necessary to unlock the wearables' LTE features. By downloading the Fitbit Ace Pass and the new Fitbit Ace app for Android and iOS, you can see your kid's real-time location (using Google Maps), send messages, make calls, and send voice messages with a supervised Google account. So far, Google has not mentioned a limit on how many messages or calls kids can make with the Ace Pass subscription. The location data gathered is erased after 24 hours.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Fitbit Ace app is compatible with Android phones running on Android 11 or newer or iOS 15 and above. Parents are the only ones who can set up to 20 trusted contacts who can contact your kids, and a Wi-Fi connection is necessary to set up the location services. For children under the age of 13, a parent and child Google account and the installed Fitbit app are a must. But, older users will only need a Google account and the Fitbit Ace app.

Fitbit Ace Pass subscription: Eejie's and Daily Quests

(Image credit: Fitbit / Google)

The list of fun features kids can access with the Ace Pass subscription keeps going, with access to Eejie's and Daily Quests. Eejies are personalized creatures that need kids' daily activities to stay happy and healthy. When a daily activity is completed through a game, kids can earn arcade tickets to change their eejie's look by giving them new outfits (Noodles).

You can get all sorts of items for your eejie with each band since each unlocks different sites, rooms, and styles. For example, if you connect the green band, you have fun with Wally, the Spooky Pug who loves to cosplay.

Eejie Tickets are also essential to the experience since you'll need them to get cool stuff for your eejie at the Bit Valley store. You can also get more stuff to decorate your eejie's room.

With Daily Quests, kids can have fun with challenges that motivate them to move and reach goals with their daily step count. They can also meet their daily active minutes and now use many available games in Fitbit Arcade. Children who finish the daily quests earn badges, virtual points, and different virtual items.

The Daily Quests are brief and achievable challenges ranging from 30 minutes of exercise to 10,000 steps.

(Image credit: Fitbit / Google)

The Tap to Pay feature is not yet available, but it's coming in a couple of months via Google Wallet with an Ace Pass subscription. It'll help kids learn about spending money and can be used with a supported kids' debit card from GoHenry or Greenlight. This feature allows parents to add money to these cards, and then kids can use their Fitbit Ace LTE to pay for things at compatible payment terminals.

Thanks to the Ace Pass subscription, you receive updates every few months with new games and Noodles (eejie outfits) for kids to choose from. The updates also bring new features, bug fixes, and improved performance. Time will tell what other fun stuff a future update will bring.

Fitbit Ace Pass subscription: Pricing

(Image credit: Fitbit / Google)

The Ace Pass subscription has a lot to offer, and anyone can enjoy it for a monthly price of $9.99 or a yearly plan of $119.99. But if you get the annual plan before August 31, 2024, you can get a 50% discount on your purchase. So, the yearly price would go from $119 down to $59.98. You save $98.98.

Kid's smartwatches are a great way to keep them active and keep an eye on them. With features such as location services, you'll always know where they are, providing parents with peace of mind. The active games included in the Fitbit Ace Pass subscription empower kids to avoid being indolent.