Best Fitbit Ace LTE bands 2024
Switch up your Fitbit's look with these cool wristbands.
Google has finally succeeded the Fitbit Ace 3 children's smartwatch with a new cellular wearable. It's called the Fitbit Ace LTE instead of the Ace 4, which is what we were expecting, but the rest of it is anything but a disappointment.
If you've decided to get the Fitbit Ace LTE for your child, you'll probably want to invest in spare bands. Kids are messy and accidents happen. Besides that, it's also fun for them to have options and personalize their wearables as they like. Any of the best Fitbit Ace LTE bands will suit your child's tender skin and also please them design-wise. As a bonus, each Fitbit Ace LTE band unlocks new items for the watch's character, Eejie.
All of Fitbit's Ace LTE bands look superb
So much personality
The bright green Spooky Pugs Comfort Band is a soft woven band made of recycled yarn. It is water-resistant and full of personality thanks to the spiderweb silicone overlay.
Funky and comfy
This is another woven yarn band that's waterproof too. Green and pink threads overlap to create a groovy, funkalicious pattern that kids will adore.
Outdoorsy vibes
The silicone Camp Nightmare Active Band is ideal for kids who like to play outdoors. It has an adventurous appeal to it and of course, it's water-resistant.
Stranger things
This woven Fitbit strap has a muted retro feel, reminiscent of the atmosphere of TV shows like Stranger Things. The dark and light ash hues are suitable for picky children.
Soft blue is a mood
Fitbit's Active Band lineup, like the Courtside Active Band, all have a soft coating on top. It makes the wear experience extremely delightful.
Choosing the right Fitbit Ace LTE band depends on your child's needs
The Fitbit Ace LTE is easily the best Fitbit for kids. This wearable makes fitness fun by gamifying the process of health tracking and staying active. One of the other most attractive features of this wearable is cellular connectivity, making it a good replacement for a phone.
Just ordered the Fitbit Ace LTE for your little ones? It's time to accessorize! Involve your offspring in the process and enjoy watching them personalize the style of their smartwatch. There are loads of fantastic Fitbit Ace LTE bands to choose from. Google opted for proprietary bands so you can't get third-party picks just yet, but the first-party ones are super cool and not too pricey.
Every Fitbit Ace LTE band unlocks a new Noodle, an outfit for Eejie, and a wide range of fun items for Eejie. Apart from digital collectibles, the material and design of the bands should be decisive factors in picking a band or two for your kid's Fitbit Ace LTE.
The Spooky Pugs Comfort Band is animal and Halloween-themed, which is a really fun mix for character items and the home screen Noodle. Speaking of the band itself, it is an adjustable stretch recycled yarn that is waterproof and comfortable to wear for extended periods. This is our top pick, but really any of these fantastic bands will make your child happy.
