This early Black Friday deal on the Fitbit smart scale will jump-start your weight loss goals

To take the best advantage of Fitbit Premium, it helps to input your weight and BMI so you can track your progress over time. You can import your data from various smart scales or add data manually, but the model with the best synchronization with your Fitbit device is obviously the Fitbit Aria Air, which updates data to your Fitbit app via Bluetooth.

The Fitbit Aria Air displays your weight on the scale and more detailed metrics on the Fitbit app like BMI. It can track other members of your household (privately) as well, showing your initials on the display to make sure your weight is sent to the correct app. And it's currently 20% off (opens in new tab) in this early Black Friday deal.

Several Fitbit devices are discounted in the lead-up to Black Friday, including the Versa 4 and Charge 5. And although the Google Pixel Watch isn't yet, we suspect that it will be during the main Black Friday event. If you're planning to improve your health with one of these devices, it makes sense to buy a scale at the same time that works seamlessly with the same ecosystem.

If you're not a Fitbit user, you can check out some of the other great smart scales to see if they're on sale and a better fit. At the moment, the Wyze Smart Scale is over 30% off (opens in new tab), for instance, while the Omron Body Composition Scale is 29% off (opens in new tab).