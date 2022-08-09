Fitbit is losing one of its oldest features for Mac and PC this fall

What you need to know

Fitbit has confirmed that it's ending support for PC and Mac syncing.

The change will take effect on October 13, after which the Connect app will be discontinued.

Music transfers from computers will no longer be possible for owners of legacy Fitbit devices.

Fitbit Connect has been a handy companion app for Fitbit users who prefer syncing their fitness trackers to a computer, but its demand seems to be dwindling as Fitbit has confirmed that the app is going away.

Fitbit announced via a support page (opens in new tab) that it will shutter the Connect app on October 13 (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). This will affect legacy Fitbit devices, such as the Versa 2 or Ionic, which still rely on the app to transfer data from your wearable to a computer.

The upcoming change will remove the option to sync these trackers with a Windows PC or macOS machine. This leaves the Fitbit mobile app for Android and iOS as the only method for data transfer from your wearables. In addition, the shutdown also means you'll lose the ability to transfer songs from your computer to your tracker for offline listening.

"On October 13, 2022 we're removing the option to transfer playlists to your Fitbit watch through your computer," Fitbit announced in a separate support page (opens in new tab). "You can continue to play personal music stored on your watch and transfer music to your watch with the Deezer app and Pandora app."

For owners of some of the best fitness trackers from Fitbit, this change won't mean anything as devices like the Fitbit Versa 3 already only support music download through Deezer or Pandora.

Once the Connect app shuts down, Fitbit will still let you transfer music to your watch, but only through the Deezer app or Pandora for U.S. customers. Fitbit also mentions that you may be eligible for a 90-day trial of Deezer or Pandora.

However, after the trial expires, you'll need to pay extra to continue syncing your Fitbit tracker with your computer via any of the supported music streaming services. Deezer, for example, starts at $9.99 per month, while Pandora Plus costs $4.99 a month (or $9.99 per month for a Pandora Premium subscription).