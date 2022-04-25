Fitbit devices gain access to newly improved AFib detection

What you need to know

Fitbit was recently granded FDA approval for a new AFib detection feature.

The company will roll out the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications over the coming weeks.

The feature is rolling out to several devices, including the Versa 3, Sense, Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 2.

Fitbit is ready to bring its new atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection feature to its range of fitness trackers. The company announced on Tuesday that Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications will begin rolling out to its devices starting today and "in the coming weeks."

Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications are based on Fitbit's new PPG-based algorithm that uses a device's optical heart-rate sensor to measure changes in blood volume and analyze for irregularities that could point to AFib.

Fitbit notes that nearly 33.5 million people globally are affected by AFib and that those affected are at a higher risk of a stroke. Since many people don't often present symptoms, AFib can be difficult to detect. Some of the best Fitbit devices have access to an ECG app for a manual "spot check" approach. However, the new PPG-based feature will allow for assessments to occur more regularly when you're still or even asleep, which will increase the chances that the wearable can detect any potential problems.

In fact, ahead of its recent FDA approval, Fitbit's new algorithm was found to be 98% accurate in determining AFib episodes. If a device such as the Fitbit Charge 5 detects AFib, it will notify the user through the Fitbit app, which will allow more people to take control of their health and address any potential health concerns with their doctors.

Users will have access to the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications starting today as it begins rolling out. The following devices will be able to access the new feature:

Sense

Versa 3

Versa 2

Charge 5

Charge 4

Charge 3

Luxe

Inspire 2

Versa Lite