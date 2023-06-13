Fitbit trackers and watches join in on the latest Pixel feature drop

What you need to know

The latest Pixel feature drop pushes Daily Readiness score to all Fitbit smartwatches and trackers.

Fitbit's Sense 2 and Versa 4 are also picking up a new menstrual health tile.

Notifications will be displayed in more languages on the Sense 2, Versa 4, Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3, with support for global characters and right-to-left reading.

Google is pushing a bevy of new features to several Fitbit smartwatches and trackers as part of its June 2023 Pixel feature drop, marking the first time this line of fitness wearables gets in on the action that's usually reserved for Pixel-branded devices.

First up is an exciting update for the Fitbit Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3. These models now have four new clockfaces that you can choose from in the Fitbit gallery app. The Luxe and Inspire 3 are also getting a previously Charge 5-exclusive watch face, Google said in a blog post.

In addition to these new clock faces, the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 now let you change your watch face with a long press on the home screen. All exercise modes are also now visible on the Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3 under the Exercise menu. Your most recent workout modes show up at the top, and you don't need to launch the Fitbit mobile app to switch up the list.

You can now view your Daily Readiness score on any Fitbit device without needing to navigate to the Fitbit app. Meanwhile, a new menstrual health tile has made its way to the Sense 2 and Versa 4, allowing you to log periods, view your cycle state, or edit information without reaching for your smartphone.

Fitbit has also rolled out support for global characters and right-to-left reading to the Sense 2 and Versa 4, Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3. This allows you to view and read notifications in more languages, including Hindi, Arabic, Vietnamese, and more.

Like the feature drops for the Pixel Watch and eligible Pixel phones, these new Fitbit features are rolling out from today and will continue over the next few weeks.