Does the Google Pixel Watch have LTE? Best answer: Yes! According to CNET, Google will reportedly be offering a version of the Google Pixel Watch with 4G LTE connectivity so you can maintain a connection to things like incoming calls, messages, and more without having your phone nearby, or even with you at all. But keep in mind that the watch won’t be available until the Fall, at which point final specs will be confirmed.

What else can you expect with the Google Pixel Watch?

Introduced at Google I/O in May 2022, the Google Pixel Watch marks an interesting new direction for the company following its acquisition of Fitbit. While Google WearOS is found in many smartwatches already, this will be the first Google Pixel branded smartwatch to hit the market.

Google only teased some details about the watch at the event, but some additional information has come to light since. Based on the photo displayed at the Google I/O event and on the Google website, the watch has a circular face, reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and an interesting departure from the square faces typically found in Fitbit smartwatches like the Versa 3 and Sense. On the side is a crown for navigating menus that resembles the Apple Watch Digital Crown. Like other smartwatches, you will be able to swap out the band for different colors and styles as desired.

(Image credit: Google)

Running on a reimagined version of Google’s WearOS platform that Google says is designed to “feel fluid and made especially for the iconic circular design,” you will be able to access popular Google apps from the watch, including Maps, Wallet, and Google Assistant.

You will also get some familiar Fitbit features, including things like Active Zone Minutes that are unique to Fitbit along with its reliable continuous heart rate and sleep tracking.

Google Fast Pair will also be included, as will smart control features for doing things like playing, pausing, or rewinding content on a compatible device, adjusting volume, or even turning up the heat on the thermostat remotely. Find My Device, meanwhile, will make it easy to “ring” a phone from the watch and vice versa should you misplace it.

The Google Pixel Watch will be designed to work only with Google devices, so iPhone users will have to look elsewhere. Keep in mind that Fitbit smartwatches and trackers continue to be compatible with both.

If you want something similar you can use right now, you can also look into the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, both of which come with LTE versions and feature a similar design. However, Google promises some interesting ways to connect Pixel phones, earbuds, and watches for “personalized help throughout your day” which may be a compelling option for customers looking to get all three types of tech.

(Image credit: Google)

With the 4G LTE connection, which will likely come in at a higher price and with a recurring fee for cellular service, you can leave your phone at home, or in the locker room at the gym, for example, and still be able to make and receive calls, view messages, calendar updates, and more from the watch’s own connection.

Learn everything we know so far about the Google Pixel Watch, which will likely fall on the premium end of the scale when it comes to pricing. Given the combination of Google features for connectivity and usability with the power and reputation of Fitbit when it comes to sports, fitness, health, and wellness tracking, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Google Pixel Watch ranks among the best smartwatches with LTE once it officially hits the market and gets onto users’ wrists.