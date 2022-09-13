Do you really need a screen protector for your Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro? Best answer: No, you don’t need a screen protector for your Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro since it is 60% stronger than Galaxy Watch 4 series smartwatches thanks to the inclusion of strong and durable Sapphire crystal glass. But it’s never a bad idea to add an extra layer of protection, particularly when it comes to a smartwatch you’ll likely be wearing 24/7.

What are the benefits of a screen protector for the Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

There are plenty of benefits to using a screen protector on a smartwatch like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro. As with any smartwatch, you’ll likely be wearing it 24/7, which means it’s prone to mishaps such as scratches, bumps, dirt, and accumulated debris. Since you’ll be manipulating the screen often, it might also collect fingerprints, not to mention dirt and grime from the oils on your skin.

A screen protector gives it that additional layer of protection, so if you accidentally scrape your arm against a door, for example, or knock your hand on a set of weights, you’ll prevent scratches.

Just like you might put a screen protector on your smartphone, even if it has a durable screen, along with a protective case even if it’s drop-tested and water-proof, why not protect your precious smartwatch the same way?

Using a screen protector can also help increase the resale or trade-in value of the watch once you’re ready to upgrade to the latest model. You can remove the screen protector before sale or trade-in and ensure that the screen will look as it did when it was new.

Finally, there’s the advantage of look. Alongside traditional flexible film and tempered glass screen protectors, there are also screen protector cases that clip onto the watch’s screen versus adhering to it with thin bumpers. Some of these can add rings of color around the sides and even protect the watch face's sides and the actual screen.

Once you’ve finished selecting the perfect screen protector, why not spice up the look with an optional Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro band as well?