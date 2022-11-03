Can you use Google Assistant on Fitbit Sense 2? Currently, you cannot use Google Assistant on the Fitbit Sense 2. Instead, the only voice assistant available on Fitbit's flagship smartwatch is Amazon Alexa.

You're "stuck" with Alexa on the Fitbit Sense 2

(Image credit: Android Central)

It's been a pretty odd year for Fitbit, as the company released the highly anticipated successors to both the Versa 3 and the original Fitbit Sense. With the Versa 4 and Sense 2, the UI was drastically overhauled to give it a look and feel that's more akin to what you'll find on the new Pixel Watch. This includes taking some cues from Material You with rounded edges for buttons along with a smooth and responsive interface.

Taking things even further, Fitbit also announced it has plans to bring both Google Maps and Google Wallet to both of its latest wearables. With so much Google DNA, along with the ability to use Google Assistant on Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense, one might assume that Google Assistant would be made available.

Unfortunately, that's simply not the case, as noted by a Moderator on the Fitbit Community forums (opens in new tab):

"Thanks for your interest in our new Sense 2, and your feedback about its features. In regards to the voice assistant, let me share currently there are no plans to deploy Google Assistant on Sense 2 or Versa 4. I understand how much you'd like to have this feature available and we look forward to bringing this feature to future devices."

Instead, the only voice assistant available on either the Fitbit Sense 2 or the Versa 4 is Amazon Alexa. Having the ability to quickly access Alexa was also available on some of the best Fitbit smartwatches. And you can set up a long-press gesture with the side button to activate Alexa whenever you need to make a request.

All hope is not lost

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

While we're still keeping our fingers crossed that Fitbit will eventually bring Google Assistant to the Fitbit Sense 2, you might find that Amazon Alexa is quite capable. At its core, Alexa is pretty robust in the different queries that can be made, but the real power is unlocked when you start taking a look at the different Alexa Skills.

You might even be surprised to know that there's a Google Nest Alexa Skill (opens in new tab) that will allow you to control your favorite smart home devices. While the integration isn't as seamless as what you'll find with Google Assistant, using the Nest Alexa Skill has still proven to be quite useful for everything from changing your Nest Thermostat to turning off the lights in your living room.