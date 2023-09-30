Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 might finally get a successor after three years

What you need to know

The Galaxy Fit 3 might see its light of day later this year.

The alleged fitness tracker's possible design was spotted at FCC.

The device hitting the FCC indicates the launch is relatively imminent.

It's been a little over three years since Samsung launched the Galaxy Fit 2 in 2020. Since then, Samsung has seemingly shifted its focus completely to smartwatches, but a new certification now suggests that Samsung hasn't abandoned its fitness tracker portfolio after all.

A new fitness tracker, presumably the Galaxy Fit 3, has recently passed the FCC certification (via SamMobile). The device is said to bear the SM-R390 model number, and the accompanying schematics of the alleged device suggest it is likely a fitness tracker, notes SamMobile.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

The schematics hint at a heart rate sensor accompanied by pogo pins for charging, which is seen in all the other fitness trackers available in the market today. Further, the alleged fitness tracker could sport a wider form factor than the predecessor model, the Galaxy Fit 2. It means we could also expect a more significant display to play with and view metrics. The tracker will likely sport an "action button" to navigate through the menus on the alleged fitness tracker.

Aside from the FCC certification, not much is known about the upcoming alleged fitness tracker from Samsung. SamMobile notes that the Korean tech giant might bring the fitness tracker to take on Xiaomi's Smart Band 8 later this year.

Xiaomi has been a prominent player when it comes to fitness trackers while simultaneously releasing smartwatches as well. The company recently announced the WearOS-powered Watch 2 Pro alongside the $40 Smart Band 8.

Given that pricey smartwatches aren't for everyone, it looks like it's time for Samsung to step up and deliver the fitness trackers on a budget. That said, the timing is also interesting, as Samsung is rumored to have a Galaxy Ring in the works to take on devices like the Oura Ring, so it seems Samsung is delving deeper into fitness and expanding its portfolio.