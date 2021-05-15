When Google announced that it was acquiring Fitbit, the purpose of the acquisition wasn't really clear, and that remains largely true today. Fitbit seems to function more or less the same as it has before, and Google hasn't really indicated what it plans to do with the company. One thought is that Google would use the expertise of Fitbit to help boost its efforts with Wear OS. Fitbit trackers and smartwatches are very battery efficient despite constantly tracking various health metrics, something that Wear OS has always struggled with. It would make sense for Google to take what it learns from devices like the Fitbit Sense to improve its own platform, especially when it comes to health tracking and fitness features. Pixel Watch rumors are back

Another possibility for why Google acquired Fitbit is so that it can build its own watch hardware. Rumors of a Pixel Watch have swirled for years, but each year it never came. Now that Google owns a wearable OEM, rumors of a Pixel Watch have understandably ramped up once again. Renders of the Pixel Watch emerged recently, suggesting that Google is actually preparing to launch its very own smartwatch soon. Not much is known about the device other than it's round and could have a similar band-lock system like the Apple Watch. For now, we may have to wait until later this summer before the alleged watch arrives. Wear OS on the Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung abandoned Wear OS (then Android Wear) many years ago for its own Tizen-based smartwatch platform, but there are signs that the company is getting ready to bring it back. Many reports have pointed to Samsung making its Wear OS comeback with the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 and Active 4.

Not much is known about the devices, other than the alleged battery capacity and how they apparently won't include the blood glucose sensor that Samsung planned to include. It's also not clear why Samsung is reportedly choosing to abandon Tizen since the platform powers some of the best Android smartwatches on the market right now, but apparently, Tizen has reached its limit as an ecosystem. It's been said that Samsung wants to bring more apps to its smartwatches, and going with Google would be the best way to do it. With the growing partnership between the two companies, it seems likely that the two companies can make Wear OS take off.