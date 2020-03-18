What you need to know
- Waymo says it's suspending its taxi service to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
- The exception to this rule will be the company's fully driverless vehicles, which will keep operating for now.
- The move comes after signs of unrest among its drivers about having to continue working despite the increasing risk of infection.
As the coronavirus infection grips the nation and the world, ride-sharing services like Lyft and Uber have been taking measures to reduce human contact via their services. Their upstart, driverless competitor, Waymo, on the other hand, is shutting its services almost entirely.
A new blog post by the company reads, "We're pausing our Waymo One service with trained drivers in Metro Phoenix for now." The Alphabet subsidiary's doing the same with its trials in California. Though the company's cars can drive themselves, most of its rides still require a trained driver to be in the car in order to avoid potential catastrophes.
That's become increasingly riskier, however, because of the possibility of viral transmission between safety drivers and passengers. Just last week, a driver refused to pick up a passenger from Intel's Chandler offices after hearing of a confirmed case at the company.
The exception to this rule will be Waymo's early rider program, which allows more experienced customers to ride in a fully driverless vehicle. The company hopes that the lack of a driver in the car will reduce the risk of infection, though it is also promising to sanitize the vehicles multiple times throughout the day (via TechCrunch).
Its delivery and trucking service will similarly continue operating.
Coronavirus resources
- Coronavirus and tech: Ongoing list of event cancellations, disruptions, product delays, and more
- How to clean and disinfect your laptop the right way
- How to properly clean and disinfect your smartphone
- Keep tabs on coronavirus using Bing search
- How to easily make hand sanitizer at home when all the stores run out
- Hand sanitizer is still available via these online retailers
Here's everything in Android 11 DP2 that you should care about
Android 11 Developer Preview 2 has landed. Between a built-in screen recorder, notification history, and a ton more, here's everything you need to know about the new software!
PlayStation 5 reveal livestream: Rewatch Sony detail its next-gen console
Today, Sony unveiled the specs inside the PS5 as well as the developer tools meant to make games incredible for the next-gen console.
Android 11 Developer Preview 2 has arrived and it's got some great stuff
The second Developer Preview for Android 11 is official, and while it's still not ready for daily use, there are a lot of behind-the-scenes changes worth talking about.
Here are 9 cheap office desks that won't break the bank
Working from home? Whatever your reasons may be, these cheap office desks will ensure you have the best experience possible.