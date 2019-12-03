What you need to know
- Gameplay footage of Arizona Sunshine on the Oculus Quest is now available to watch.
- Arizona Sunshine costs $40 through the Oculus Store.
- Arizona Sunshine launches on Oculus Quest on December 5, 2019.
Arizona Sunshine launches on the Oculus Quest on December 5, 2019, and you can check out the first gameplay footage from the Oculus Quest right now. Vertigo Games rebuilt the zombie western game "in its entirety for Oculus Quest." The game launches on December 5, so you won't have to wait long to shoot the heads off of zombies.
In Arizona Sunshine, you can fight hordes of zombies that come at you from all sides. It's a critically acclaimed title on other platforms and is now on its way to the Oculus Quest.
The trailer shows off the general feel of the game, including wandering through a wasteland and fighting off zombies. It shows zombie combat in an open desert and inside a closed building that creates suspense for the player as they venture around corners.
Arizona Sunshine has a co-op mode, but Vertigo Games confirmed that the Oculus Quest version of Arizona Sunshine does not support cross-platform multiplayer "due to the nature of the game being rebuilt from the ground up for this completely new and different headset." That means that to play with your friends on Oculus Quest, you'll all have to be on the Oculus Quest.
Arizona Sunshine
Set in a Western-styled VR apocalypse, this game has campaign, co-op, and horde modes that set ou against vicious zombies.
