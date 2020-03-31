Wasteland 3Source: Microsoft

What you need to know

  • Wasteland 3 is an upcoming role-playing game from inXile Entertainment.
  • The team has been working from home the past few weeks.
  • The developer has decided to push the title back to August 28.
  • Developer Brian Fargo said both Microsoft and Deep Silver were supportive of the decision.

Wasteland 3 is a post-apocalyptic role-playing game from inXile Entertainment, featuring challenging tactical combat, hours of exploration, and a deep, reactive story full of twists, turns, and brutal ethical decisions. You can play in single-player or co-op as you explore this vast and dangerous world.

The game was supposed to launch in May, but it's been pushed back to August 28 to polish up the experience. Working from home has its own challenges and getting used to it takes a while, especially when you're collaborating with others on a game.

Hopefully, the team at inXile will stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic, we'll play it towards the end of the summer instead of the beginning.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

I expect more games will be delayed in the coming days and weeks because no one is going into work unless they're essential in almost all of the United States and many European countries. Despite being a Microsoft-owned studio, inXile will release the game on PlayStation 4 due to its agreement with publisher Deep Silver.