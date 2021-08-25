When Google unveiled the first a-series Pixel phones, the 3a and 3a XL in 2019, it did so in may at its I/O developers' conference. Not only was the phone a pleasant surprise based on what it offered for the price, but it was a welcome mid-cycle refresh to the Pixel lineup, coming out in between the Pixel 3 and 4 series.

Due to factors influenced by the global pandemic, the release dates of the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G fell off of this predictable cadence in 2020, and those same factors appear to have also affected the release date of Google's newest budget phone, the Pixel 5a here in 2021.