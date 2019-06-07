What you need to know
- InHome Delivery is slated to launch this fall starting with Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and Vero Beach.
- Delivery associates will stock your fridge with groceries and use a wearable camera so you can watch live or an archived recording.
- Pricing will be announced when the launch date is closer.
Walmart's InHome Delivery service is about to take Amazon Key a step further by restocking your fridge. That's right, not only will a Walmart delivery person enter your home, but they will literally stock your fridge with the groceries you ordered.
Grocery shopping has always been a bit of a chore, and stores have been looking for new ways to make this easier. Walmart already offers options that include online ordering and pickup or same-day grocery delivery, but now it will also be able to deliver directly to your fridge.
The new service will require a smart device to allow the delivery associate one-time access to your home, presumably some sort of smart lock although it doesn't go into specifics.
While Amazon Key allows you to use a security camera to monitor deliveries, Walmart InHome Delivery is taking another approach. Instead of requiring you to purchase security cameras to cover your home and kitchen, Walmart's delivery associates will use a wearable camera that allows you to watch the delivery live, or view a recording of the delivery later on.
How do you know you can trust Walmart's delivery associates? You don't, but in order to be a delivery associate, they must have been an employee at a local store for at least a year and be vetted by Walmart. Associates will also undergo training on how to pick the freshest produce and how to organize your fridge most efficiently.
The InHome Delivery service launches this fall starting with Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and Vero Beach. While Walmart says you'll get the same great local prices for your groceries, pricing for the InHome Delivery service won't be released until the launch date is closer.
With devices such as smart locks and security cameras becoming more widespread, it looks as if in home deliveries are going to become a new trend. On the one hand, it is extremely convenient and ensures your deliveries stay safe. On the other hand, it takes a special level of trust to allow strangers in no matter how much security you have.
