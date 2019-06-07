Walmart's InHome Delivery service is about to take Amazon Key a step further by restocking your fridge. That's right, not only will a Walmart delivery person enter your home, but they will literally stock your fridge with the groceries you ordered.

Grocery shopping has always been a bit of a chore, and stores have been looking for new ways to make this easier. Walmart already offers options that include online ordering and pickup or same-day grocery delivery, but now it will also be able to deliver directly to your fridge.

The new service will require a smart device to allow the delivery associate one-time access to your home, presumably some sort of smart lock although it doesn't go into specifics.

While Amazon Key allows you to use a security camera to monitor deliveries, Walmart InHome Delivery is taking another approach. Instead of requiring you to purchase security cameras to cover your home and kitchen, Walmart's delivery associates will use a wearable camera that allows you to watch the delivery live, or view a recording of the delivery later on.