Walmart's Android TV stick is available on the company's website and has been for almost a week at this point, but it's not truly on sale (courtesy of our friends over at 9to5Google.)

The streaming stick was first spotted earlier this year via its FCC listing, revealing its design and some of its specifications. This new Walmart listing confirms pretty much everything, from the 4K UHD support to its Dolby Audio. It'll be dubbed the rather laborious "onn. Android TV UHD Streaming Device", and it'll set you back $29.88. The box will get you the UHD TV streaming device, remote control with included batteries, and AC adapter, and a quick start guide.

Separately, Walmart's listing touts the following key specs: