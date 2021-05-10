Walmart Tv StickSource: Walmart

What you need to know

  • Walmart's Android TV stick is getting ready to launch.
  • A listing for the upcoming device has shown up on the retailer's site.
  • This confirms many of the earlier leaked specs.

Walmart's Android TV stick is available on the company's website and has been for almost a week at this point, but it's not truly on sale (courtesy of our friends over at 9to5Google.)

The streaming stick was first spotted earlier this year via its FCC listing, revealing its design and some of its specifications. This new Walmart listing confirms pretty much everything, from the 4K UHD support to its Dolby Audio. It'll be dubbed the rather laborious "onn. Android TV UHD Streaming Device", and it'll set you back $29.88. The box will get you the UHD TV streaming device, remote control with included batteries, and AC adapter, and a quick start guide.

Separately, Walmart's listing touts the following key specs:

  • 4K resolution TV streaming
  • Easy setup with your Google account
  • Plugs into your TV's HDMI port
  • Android TV
  • Dolby audio
  • 4K Ultra High-definition resolution
  • WiFi: 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac MIMO
  • Input: AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz, 250mA MAX; Output: DC 5V/1A

Walmart Tv StickSource: Walmart

Even though Walmart's not exactly a premier Android brand, the company has been making Android tablets for a while and actually makes some of the best cheap tablets under its onn. brand. It's even been one of Google's first choices for its new entertainment space feature alongside Lenovo.

This isn't likely to launch with the Google TV experience, though Google still promises to bring that to other OEMs in the coming momths. With this listing already up, we can expect its TV stick (or UHD Streaming Device) to launch within the coming weeks, if not days.

