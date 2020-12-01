Just because Cyber Monday is over doesn't mean your opportunity to save some cash before the holidays has ended. In fact, many of the Cyber Monday deals we saw yesterday are still available for a limited time thanks to Cyber Deals Week.
Walmart Cyber Week deals
Walmart is full of some of the best Cyber Week deals and holiday gifts you can grab right now. Find deals on tech, toys, fashion, kitchen appliances, furniture, and so much more while supplies last.
Walmart is one of the retailers getting in on Cyber Deals Week this year and offering savings on everything from electronics and toys to home essentials, appliances, and more. Whether you're in need of a new gaming laptop like the Acer Nitro 3, some help in the kitchen with 50% off an Instant Pot Viva, or a reliable pair of headphones like these Bose QuietComfort 35 II, Walmart is the place to shop. Not only does this sale include deals from Cyber Monday, but it also features new discounts appearing each day of the week.
These deals could sell out at any moment, so be sure to place your order as soon as possible if you see an offer you're interested in.
Sceptre 50-inch Android Smart 4K LED TV
Walmart is taking 50% off Sceptre's 50-inch 4K Smart TV right now and saving you $250 in the process. This is an Android TV with access to the Google Play store and it also integrates the Google Assistant for voice control. You can control compatible smart home devices with it as well.
Roku Ultra LT 4K Streaming Media Player
You can save $20 on one of the best Roku streaming media devices right now during Walmart's Cyber Deals Week sale. This device supports 4K streaming as well as HD and HDR content.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat
Use an app on your phone to begin controlling your AC once the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is installed at home. Today's deal saves you $50 off its normal cost. Plus, the deal is valid on all three colors: Copper, Stainless Steel, and White.
Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
The Bose QC 35 II are no longer the newest headphones in Bose's lineup, but they continue to be an easy recommendation — especially when they're on sale at $150 off. The QC 35 II still manage to deliver excellent noise-canceling, great audio quality, and reliable battery life.
Acer Nitro 5
Save $300 on Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop for Cyber Monday! This model is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics, and 16GB RAM, along with a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD for storage.
Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum
Now at $20 off, this discounted Hoover upright vacuum is one of the most affordable models we've seen on sale over the past few days. Walmart's offer is still available for pickup in select areas when you buy the item online now.
AirPods w/ Charging Case
This deal at Walmart saves you $30 on Apple's entry-level AirPods. You don't get the wireless charging case, but this is the most affordable way to get brand new AirPods right now.
AncestryDNA
Learn more about where you come from with an AncestryDNA test kit at $40 off its regular cost. This test takes about 6 to 8 weeks to get your results but offers one of the most precise ethnicity estimates out there.
onn. 70" Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV HDR
Don't let Cyber Deals Week end without picking up a new TV if you've been searching for one! Right now this 70-inch 4K smart TV by onn. is currently one of the most affordable models you'll find at this size, and it even incorporates Roku functionality so you have access to features like The Roku Channel right out of the box.
JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones | $39.98 at Walmart
Save $20 on these active noise-canceling headphones from 7pm ET on November 4. They last for 34 hours or Bluetooth audio, or 28 hours with ANC turned on, and feature ultra-plush faux leather and cloud foam ear cushions for added comfort during long listening sessions. Handy controls on the ear cups make it easy to control your audio, take a call, or summon your phone's voice assistant.
Instant Pot VIVA 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
The Instant Pot has become America's #1 most loved multi-cooker for good reason, and today's deal is one of our #1 favorites. You can save 50% off this Instant Pot VIVA while supplies last. It features 15 preset smart programs to help make your job in the kitchen much easier.
