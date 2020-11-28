If you're looking for a great TV for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, then you should be looking at OLED. It's usually too expensive, but this time of year features the best prices. Plus, Vizio has introduced new OLED TVs, the first company outside of LG or Sony to do so in the U.S. this year. Vizio is well-known for making affordable sets so these might be the best deals on OLED around. Grab Vizio's 55-inch OLED 4K SmartCast TV on sale for $899.99. That's $400 off its regular price and the first seriously huge discount we've seen for this TV.

You can also upgrade to the 65-inch version, the only other OLED TV that Vizio makes. It's on sale for $500 off, going for $1,499.99 compared to its normal $2,000 price.

Picture Perfect VIZIO OLED55-H1 55-inch OLED 4K SmartCast TV The 65-inch version is also down to $1,500 from $2,000. They have a bezel-less design, 120Hz refresh rate for gaming with unique features that make the TV more responsive in VR, a powerful chip for 4K upscaling and picture processing, and more. $899.99 $1299.99 $400 off See at Best Buy

I mean, let's talk about OLED first. It is the top of the line when it comes to getting the best image quality out of your set. Vizio's OLED panels have the blackest blacks and whitest whites, and the contrast is unprecedented. Every single pixel is perfect and you'll notice the colors. Vizio even uses the OLED Ultra Color Spectrum to bring you more than one billion colors, which stand out even more against the deep blacks. There's a reason OLED usually means a price so high the average person can't afford it, so it's just crazy that Vizio can offer them for so little.

The TV does a lot more than just exist with an OLED panel, though. It also includes a bezel-less frame and a profile as thin as 4mm. It's designed with built-in cable management and will look great wherever you put it.

With a 120Hz refresh rate and the ProGaming Engine, Vizio's TV is going to be awesome for video games as well. Hook up your new Xbox or PlayStation that you got during Black Friday and play on the smoothest screen you've ever seen.

The OLED TV uses a super smart and super fast processor to upscale everything to the best possible 4K content. If it's not already 4K, the TV will still make the image pop as much as possible. It supports HDR through Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10+ as well. With 4K resolutions, an OLED panel for contrast, and HDR support for image quality watching your favorite shows on this TV will be like a new experience.

Integrate with your existing smart home, too. It is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa. You can control your entire smart home straight from the TV or even control the TV yourself. Use the SmartCast app to view all your favorite streaming apps without needing any external hardware.