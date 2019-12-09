Vivo today introduced a new mid-range smartphone in India, called the V17. Unlike the V17 that was launched in Russia last month, the Indian variant comes with a tiny hole-punch display and has an L-shaped quad camera array on the back.

The new Vivo V17 sports a 6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Powering Vivo's latest mid-range smartphone for the Indian market is an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Vivo V17's L-shaped quad camera array includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. Housed within the tiny hole-punch cutout on top of the phone's display is a 32MP selfie camera.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,500mAh battery, with support for the company's 18W Dual-Engine fast charging technology. The Vivo V17 also features an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, it runs on Android 9.0 Pie OS with Vivo's Funtouch OS 9.2 on top.

Vivo V17 will be going on sale in India starting December 17 for ₹22,990 ($323) via major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and the company's own e-store in Glacier Ice White and Midnight Black colors. It will also be available from major offline retailers across the country. Until December 31, Vivo is offering a 5% cashback on purchases made using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards.

