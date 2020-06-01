For LGBTQ+ people, June holds a special place in our hearts and our lives. It's Pride month, 30 days of rainbow extravaganzas, events, and more. Pride in 2020 won't look like it did in years past, thanks to the ongoing pandemic. However, just because we can't assemble in person, doesn't mean that Pride is canceled. Far from it. Instead, this year Pride will be an online experience. Proudly Resilient from Out: 30 Days of Pride Events

Since there are no in-person Pride events happening, Out Leadership has put together Proudly Resilient. It's a 30-day calendar of virtual pride events. Most events are occurring Monday-Friday and run the gamut from history to panels. They're meant to be a way for folks in the community to come together, even if physically they're all apart. You can view the entire calendar here. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more NYC Virtual Pride

One of America's biggest Pride celebrations takes place in New York City. It is where Pride started 50 years ago, after all. This year Pride is going virtual in as many ways as possible. Most of their programming has been canceled, but a handful of events seem to be continuing. A special broadcast will air on June 28, 2020, from 12:00-2:00 PM EST. It's meant as a way for the LGBTQ+ to celebrate safely from at home. It will mark the 50th anniversary of Pride, as well as saluting front-line workers. You can expect performances from the likes of Janelle Monae, Deborah Cox, and more. There will also be guest appearances like Margaret Cho and Wilson Cruz. There is also a Virtual 5K for the athletes out. Run a 5K in your local neighborhood between 6/20 and 6/28 to participate. You can get all of the details here and upload photos to Instagram to enter the Runstreet photo contest. Global Pride