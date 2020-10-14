I might be a little biased about this deal since I'm writing this post with a Razer Viper in my hand, but I also paid more for my mouse than you will for yours. This Prime Day deal drops the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse down to $99.99. That's $30 off its regular price, and the Viper Ultimate does not drop from $130 very often. The only other time was a drop this low in July, and that deal lasted for a lot less than this one has.

With Prime Day coming to an end, though, this deal won't be around much longer either. Razer has a big selection of gear on sale for you to peruse, but of all the items on sale there this is one of the best deals both in terms of quality of the device and rareness of the price drop.

Great Prime Day deal Razer Viper Ultimate lightest wireless gaming mouse Weighs just 74g and is 25% faster than competing wireless mice. Has a 20k DPI sensor you can adjust. The switches use light beams for actuation, which is faster than mechanical. Works for left or right handed gamers. Has 8 programmable buttons. $99.99 $130.00 $30 off See at Amazon

Read the Windows Central review of the Viper Ultimate, which gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge. The review said this is a mouse "that is both wireless, and performs to the highest of standards that even the professional gamers can be happy with. It's a truly remarkable product."

The Viper Ultimate wireless mouse uses Razer's proprietary HyperSpeed technology. This is a feature designed to give you the best possible wireless connection with extremely low latency and no interference from other signals. You won't even notice a delay between when you move the mouse and when your cursor on screen moves.

Plus, the mouse only weighs about 74g. That's amazingly lightweight, which makes it perfect for competitive gaming and esports. Your reactions will actually improve just because of how smoothly the mouse flows in your hands. It also uses a 20,000 DPI otpical sensor that you can adjust yourself.

The Viper has an ambidextrous design so it's good for both right and left handed gamers. There are programmable buttons on either side of the mouse. You can use the Razer Synapse software to reconfigure all the buttons and create complex macro functions.

The mouse's battery lasts for up to 70 hours, which means you'll only have to charge it maybe once a week or perhaps you can go even longer depending on how often you use it.