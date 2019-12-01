Cyber Monday is here and everyone's pulling out all the stops with their deals, including Verizon's home internet division. If you switch to Fios by Verizon this weekend, you can take advantage of two sweet freebies that you'll be able to enjoy for months to come. Firstly, new Fios subscribers get 12 months of Disney+ , allowing them to enjoy hundreds of movies and TV shows from Disney, Marvel, National Geographic, and Fox. Secondly, if you switch from your current carrier to any Fios plan or bundle, you can receive either a pair for Galaxy Buds or a $100 Visa gift card.

If you're not a fan of the home internet you have right now, Verizon's add-ins can help make the hassle of switching providers worth it, especially with a free year of all your favorite shows and movies on Disney+.

If you spring for a Fios Gigabit Connection plan or bundle, you get an additional $100 Visa gift card as well, which adds up to a neat little bundle of savings that you use to buy a year's worth of popcorn and candy to munch on while you watch all the Star Wars movies again before Episode IX comes out.

The Disney+ on Us promotion has been going on for a while, and this might be the last time to take advantage before it goes away. If you're already a Disney+ subscriber, this is one of the few promotions that can still get you a free subscription, as other promotional deals such as the 3 months of Disney+ with a new Chromebook is only available for new subscribers.

So, if you've been debating the Fios plunge for a while, this is your best bet and I encourage you to get it before it's gone.