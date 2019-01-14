With things like Google Project Stream and Xbox Project xCloud in the works, it's evident that cloud-based game streaming is going to be a big deal in 2019 and beyond. According to a report from The Verge, another company that's looking to tap into this niche is Verizon. Verizon's game service, called "Verizon Gaming", is reportedly in alpha testing right now on the NVIDIA Shield Android TV for a select group of testers. Verizon Gaming includes 135 titles in its library, all of which are played with an Xbox One controller.

Per The Verge:

Verizon has quietly been recruiting players to take part in the test, which currently involves over 135 games. Participants are promised a $150 Amazon gift card upon completion. They're given a free Nvidia Shield, Xbox One controller, and a login for the test.

Later in the month, the Verizon Gaming app will be offered to more testers via the Google Play Store with the first round of testing expected to finish by the end of January. Looking at the screenshots for Verizon Gaming on the Shield TV, we can see games such as Fortnite, Red Dead Redemption 2, Battlefield V, Far Cry 5, and PlayStation 4 exclusives like God of War and Detroit: Become Human. That's an incredible list of titles if true, but The Verge notes that a rep working on Verizon Gaming said that, "there are placeholders throughout the app and not everything is final or representative of the commercial service." That means some of the games shown here could just be for looks, but with Verizon also saying that Verizon Gaming will "consist of all of the top games you are familiar with", who knows what will be available when it actually launches.