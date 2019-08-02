The idea of an unlimited plan should be quite simple, but that's a memo Verizon doesn't seem to have gotten. After adding a third unlimited plan to its in early 2018, the carrier now has a total of five unlimited plans in its lineup.

The new selection includes Get More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Start Unlimited, and Just Kids plans. They start at $70 per month and go all the way up to $90 for a single line, and of course, the more lines you have the more you save.

The new selection of plans aims to give you the freedom to mix and match to find what best suits your family's needs and budget. The Just Kids plan, for example, is a very stripped down cell plan with only 5GB of data before it enters "safety mode". It also includes unlimited talk and text to 20 contacts managed by a parent/guardian with advanced parental controls.