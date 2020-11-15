With the 2020 MotoGP season now on the closing strait, the riders return to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo for a race that could see Joan Mir claim the championship on home turf - read on for our guide to getting a Valencia MotoGP 2020 live stream. Consistently picking up points throughout the season, had managed to make his way to the top of the standings despite not finishing first in any race. The 23-year-old Suzuki star put right that wrong at last weekend's Grand Prix of Europe, with Mir finishing top of the podium to extend his lead at the top of the table to 37 points ahead of second placed Yamaha ace Fabio Quartararo.

A number of scenarios could see Mir crowned champ on Sunday, but a podium finish is the most straightforward of the those that will secure him the title. A top three finish in Valencia would see Mir become Suzuki's first title winner since Kenny Roberts Jr back in 2000. MotoGP: Valencia Grand Prix 2020: Where and when? The Valencia takes place on Sunday at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain. The Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (CET). That makes it a 1pm GMT start for fans watching from the UK and an 8am / 5am ET flag for those in the US. The remaining schedule for the weekend's MotoGP action is as follows: Saturday 14th November 2020 Free Practice 3: 9:55am-10:40am GMT / 4.55am - 5.50am ET (10:55am-11:40am local)

Free Practice 4: 1:10pm-1:40pm GMT / 8.10am - 8.40am ET (2:10pm-2:40pm local) Qualifying: 1:50pm-2:30pm GMT / 8.50am -9.30am ET(2:50pm-3:30pm local) Sunday 15th November 2020 Warm Up: 9:00am-9:20am GMT / 4.00am - 4.20am ET (10:00am-10:20am local)

Race: 1:00pm GMT / 8am ET (2:00pm local) Watch the 2020 MotoGP: Valencia Grand Prix online from outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Spain further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Valencia Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

