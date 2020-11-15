With the 2020 MotoGP season now on the closing strait, the riders return to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo for a race that could see Joan Mir claim the championship on home turf - read on for our guide to getting a Valencia MotoGP 2020 live stream.
Consistently picking up points throughout the season, had managed to make his way to the top of the standings despite not finishing first in any race.
The 23-year-old Suzuki star put right that wrong at last weekend's Grand Prix of Europe, with Mir finishing top of the podium to extend his lead at the top of the table to 37 points ahead of second placed Yamaha ace Fabio Quartararo.
A number of scenarios could see Mir crowned champ on Sunday, but a podium finish is the most straightforward of the those that will secure him the title.
A top three finish in Valencia would see Mir become Suzuki's first title winner since Kenny Roberts Jr back in 2000.
MotoGP: Valencia Grand Prix 2020: Where and when?
The Valencia takes place on Sunday at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain.
The Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (CET). That makes it a 1pm GMT start for fans watching from the UK and an 8am / 5am ET flag for those in the US.
The remaining schedule for the weekend's MotoGP action is as follows:
Saturday 14th November 2020
- Free Practice 3: 9:55am-10:40am GMT / 4.55am - 5.50am ET (10:55am-11:40am local)
- Free Practice 4: 1:10pm-1:40pm GMT / 8.10am - 8.40am ET (2:10pm-2:40pm local) Qualifying: 1:50pm-2:30pm GMT / 8.50am -9.30am ET(2:50pm-3:30pm local)
Sunday 15th November 2020
- Warm Up: 9:00am-9:20am GMT / 4.00am - 4.20am ET (10:00am-10:20am local)
- Race: 1:00pm GMT / 8am ET (2:00pm local)
Watch the 2020 MotoGP: Valencia Grand Prix online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Spain further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Valencia Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Valencia Grand Prix. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch the Valencia Grand Prix online in the US
NBC Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020 MotoGP season in the States, including this Sunday's action from Valencia.
If you already have NBC Sports via cable already, you're all set and can watch via the network's website - you just need to tap in the details of your TV provider. The Valencia GP is set to begin at 8am ET/5am PT on Sunday. If you're looking to cut the cord, you can watch NBCSN via Sling TV, where it's available as part of the over-the-top service's Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch this week's race without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above to stream all the action just like you would back at home.
How to stream the Valencia Grand Prix live in the UK
BT Sport is where all the MotoGP action is at for UK viewers, with BT Sport 2 the channel to head to. Subscribers can watch online, either through the BT Sport website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android. If you don't fancy a long-term commitment, there's now BT Sport's Monthly Pass option, which lets you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. Coverage of MotoGP Valencia qualifying is set to begin at 11am BST on Saturday, ahead of a 1.10pm BST start, while coverage of the Valencia Grand Prix starts on Sunday with the warm ups from 7.30am, and the main event scheduled for 12.30pm ahead of a 1pm start. If you're BT Sport subscriber but are currently outside the UK then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.
How to stream the Valencia Grand Prix live in Canada
Canadians looking to watch the Valencia Grand Prix are catered for by beIN Sports which has the rights to the races for the 2020 season. The race is set to begin at 8am ET on Sunday, with qualifying starting at 8.10am ET on Saturday. For those travelling outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back home.
Live stream Moto GP live in Australia for free
The great news for Aussie motorsports fans is that free-to-air channel Network 10 is airing MotoGP qualifying (12.10am AEST Saturday night / Sunday morning) and the Valencia Grand Prix (12am Sunday night / Monday morning) live for nada. You can stream the coverage via the Tenplay on demand service's website and apps for iOS and Android.
