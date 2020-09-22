Samsung has started rolling out the September 2020 Android security patch for the U.S. unlocked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Along with the latest security patch, the update also brings a few other improvements to one of the best Android phones on the market right now.

Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central

As per the official changelog, the update improves the performance of the camera. Sadly, however, Samsung hasn't detailed the improvements. In addition to camera performance improvements, Samsung claims the stability of Samsung Internet, Clipboard, and a few other functions have been enhanced too.

Samsung began rolling out the September 2020 security patch to the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in a few markets two weeks back, but the camera improvements have so far been rolled out only in a handful of countries. It is likely that the camera improvements will be rolled out to the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra phones in other markets along with the October 2020 security patch.

If you own a Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra and haven't received the September 2020 security patch yet, you can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.