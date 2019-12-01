A new sound system is one of the great upgrades you can make to your home entertainment setup. Sonos lets you do this wirelessly, and the company makes some of the best sound products for most people. This Cyber Monday, you can get up to 25% off of a number of different Sonos products , including the Beam, Sub, and Amp, making now the perfect time to improve your entertainment center's sound.

These Sonos sound bars, speakers, and subwoofers are great additions to any home entertainment setup, be it focused on music or TV and movies.

The best discount in this collection has to be the Sonos Beam, available now for $299, down from its normal price of $399. It's a great sound bar, especially for the price, and connects to other Sonos products, such as the Sonos One and Sonos Sub, to form a great wireless surround sound system for your TV. It has Alexa built-in for voice control of music playback, smart home accessories, and even the TV to which it's connected.

If you want a better audio experience than the Beam can provide, try the Sonos Playbar for $529. Another wireless sound bar, the Playbar has nine internal amplified speakers. You can purchase it with a native mounting solution, letting you get it off of your entertainment center and under a similarly-mounted TV.

The Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer is available for for $560, a 20% discount. Sonos boasts that this subwoofer offers deep bass without vibration and rattle. Connects wirelessly (as is the Sonos way) to Sonos products like the Beam or the Playbar to really bring out the base in your home theater audio. While Alexa isn't built-in like it is on the Beam, you can pair the Sub with an Amazon Echo to wirelessly play music through it and connected Sonos products, just like the Playbar.

These are excellent deals on some of the best wireless speakers out there, so be sure to grab them before they're gone.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.