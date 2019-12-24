What you need to know
- Samsung has released the stable Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for unlocked Galaxy S10 models in the U.S.
- The update brings several new features such as gesture-based navigation, system-wide dark mode, and One UI 2.0 improvements.
- It weighs in at 2.1GB in terms of size and includes the December Android security patch as well.
Samsung began rolling out the Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 for carrier models of the Galaxy S10 line in the U.S. last week. Now, the company has started pushing (via SamMobile) the same update for the unlocked Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10+ models in the country.
The update, which weighs in at nearly 2.1GB in terms of size, is rolling out in stages, so it may take a while before it becomes available for all users. You can check for the latest update manually from the Software update menu in the Settings app.
The stable Android 10 update comes with the December security patch, although Samsung has already started pushing the January 2020 security patch to some of its phones. It alson includes an enhanced dark mode, improvements to the facial recognition feature, new gesture navigation, a better Pro camera mode, and new Digital Wellbeing features.
We weren't expecting Samsung to start rolling out the Android 10 update for the unlocked Galaxy S10 models this year, as the company usually takes a long time to roll out major updates to unlocked versions of its phones sold in the U.S.
Now that the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S10 are starting to receive the One UI 2.0 update, it is possible that the unlocked Note 10 and Note 10+ will also begin receiving the update very soon. Verizon and AT&T began rolling out Android 10 to Galaxy Note 10 owners last week.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Huawei finalizing Google Services replacements, year-end launch in sight
Google Mobile Services is the heart of the Android experience, and Huawei users have felt that absense in a big way in 2019. Huawei is working to ensure that its Huawei Mobile Services replacement is not just robust enough for users, but that they get access to the best services right away.
Decade in review: 10 years of the biggest stories in Android and Google
Google is way bigger than just Android, but Android was a huge part of Google's decade. Here are the stories that mattered for the company and the operating system.
Decade in review: Google Wifi made mesh networking accessible to everyone
It wasn't the first consumer mesh Wi-Fi router set, nor is it the best. But Google Wifi was cheap and accessible to everyone.
These are the best Galaxy S10+ cases you can buy
The Galaxy S10+ is too expensive to carry around naked. Cover up that indecency and get your magnificent new marvel a case!