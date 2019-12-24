Samsung began rolling out the Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 for carrier models of the Galaxy S10 line in the U.S. last week. Now, the company has started pushing (via SamMobile ) the same update for the unlocked Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10+ models in the country.

The update, which weighs in at nearly 2.1GB in terms of size, is rolling out in stages, so it may take a while before it becomes available for all users. You can check for the latest update manually from the Software update menu in the Settings app.

The stable Android 10 update comes with the December security patch, although Samsung has already started pushing the January 2020 security patch to some of its phones. It alson includes an enhanced dark mode, improvements to the facial recognition feature, new gesture navigation, a better Pro camera mode, and new Digital Wellbeing features.

We weren't expecting Samsung to start rolling out the Android 10 update for the unlocked Galaxy S10 models this year, as the company usually takes a long time to roll out major updates to unlocked versions of its phones sold in the U.S.

Now that the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S10 are starting to receive the One UI 2.0 update, it is possible that the unlocked Note 10 and Note 10+ will also begin receiving the update very soon. Verizon and AT&T began rolling out Android 10 to Galaxy Note 10 owners last week.