Ring is getting in the spirit for Halloween this year with some seriously awesome new additions for its popular Ring Video Doorbell. A brand new Addams Family theme is at the forefront of the Halloween experience for Ring owners, as it's a free custom chime tone and can be easily enabled within the Ring app. Just head on over to settings and change up that theme. Now when the doorbell is pressed, you'll hear the familiar Addams Family tune play instead of a boring old doorbell, helping everyone get into the festive spirit.

In order to hear this chime tone, you'll ideally need either a Ring Chime or a Ring Chime Pro in your house. It's an extra cost on top of the Ring Video Doorbell, but it makes the Ring Doorbell a little more like a traditional doorbell in the sense that it will sound a chime in your home over the dedicated speaker when someone rings the doorbell. Alternatively, you can also select this tone to be used on your phone app, and the same song or chime will ring on your phone when the doorbell is pressed. If you forgot what this sounds like, check out the video below from Ring.