What you need to know
- Ring now has Halloween themes for its Ring Video Doorbell, which can be enabled within the Ring app.
- The Addams Family theme song will play over your Ring Chime or your Ring App when someone rings your Ring Video Doorbell.
- Two new Halloween-themed faceplates can also be purchased for the Ring Video Doorbell 2, adding to your spooky porch decorations.
Ring is getting in the spirit for Halloween this year with some seriously awesome new additions for its popular Ring Video Doorbell. A brand new Addams Family theme is at the forefront of the Halloween experience for Ring owners, as it's a free custom chime tone and can be easily enabled within the Ring app. Just head on over to settings and change up that theme. Now when the doorbell is pressed, you'll hear the familiar Addams Family tune play instead of a boring old doorbell, helping everyone get into the festive spirit.
In order to hear this chime tone, you'll ideally need either a Ring Chime or a Ring Chime Pro in your house. It's an extra cost on top of the Ring Video Doorbell, but it makes the Ring Doorbell a little more like a traditional doorbell in the sense that it will sound a chime in your home over the dedicated speaker when someone rings the doorbell. Alternatively, you can also select this tone to be used on your phone app, and the same song or chime will ring on your phone when the doorbell is pressed. If you forgot what this sounds like, check out the video below from Ring.
Folks wanting a more outward-facing theme can pick up either of the two new $15 faceplates made specifically for the Ring Video Doorbell 2. These two new faceplates are both black and are adorned with festive Halloween patterns, either bats or spiders with their webs. They're seriously great looking, easy to pop on and off, and add just a little more flair to those already spooky front porch decorations you've got going on.
Which Ring doorbell should you buy?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.