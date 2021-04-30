Best answer: Yes. Ultra Mobile does support 5G, but you need to have a 5G-enabled phone to access the next-generation wireless network. You will also need to have an Ultra phone plan.
What is Ultra Mobile?
Ultra Mobile focuses on offering cost-effective phone plan options, so you're not spending hundreds on a phone plan. It's a Mobile Virtual Network Operator that uses on T-Mobile's network, and because it runs on T-Mobile's network, it supports many devices that are made for the U.S. market.
According to the company's site, its 5G network covers 200 million people in 6,000 cities. Because T-Mobile's network coverage is vast, most people won't have trouble having a network connection. The only time you'll find yourself having issues is in more rural areas, in which case you might encounter dead zones.
However, if you're planning to use the service for 5G, you'll need a phone that enables 5G services. Ultra Mobile does have nationwide 5G coverage, but not only will you need a phone that is 5G compatible, but you'll also need a plan that has enough data. In this case, you'll need an Ultra Mobile Unlimited plan.
You need a 5G phone and an Ultra Mobile Plan
If that 5G has piqued your interest, you have some options available. Ultra Mobile has single-month plans that start at $19 for 1 GB and go up to $49 for 50 GB. If you need a lot of data, which you might especially on a 5G network, you might consider getting one of the multi-month plans.
The multi-month option is also good for people who plan to stay with the company for a longer period of time. It'll save you some money in the long run, but note that the highest tier doesn't offer the same amount of GB as the single-month plan does. The company offers three, six, and 12-month plans. They start at $16 per month for 1 GB and go up to $46 per month for 32 GB.
Ultra Mobile offers two 5G compatible phones: the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the One Plus 8. Both are available through the site at 0% financing with no shipping costs. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is currently sold out on Ultra's site, so you could either go in-store and get it or buy it elsewhere. So, if you are a fan of the Ultra Mobile Plan and want to get some 5G, you have some options.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Grab these screen protectors to keep your Galaxy A72 looking good for years
If you've already picked up a case for the Galaxy A72, you are likely trying to find the best screen protectors so you can provide the best protection for your latest investment. We've rounded up some of our favorite options, taking out some of the guesswork for you.
Here are the best cases you can get for the OnePlus 9R
Managed to get your hands on a OnePlus 9R, the company's more affordable version of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro? You'll need a case for it, too. Here are some worth considering.
The top LG smartphones you need to know about
LG may not be in the phone-making business anymore, but it still has a lot of solid phones at great prices in its existing lineup. Which ones should you care about? We've got you covered!