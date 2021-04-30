Best answer: Yes. Ultra Mobile does support 5G, but you need to have a 5G-enabled phone to access the next-generation wireless network. You will also need to have an Ultra phone plan.

What is Ultra Mobile?

Ultra Mobile focuses on offering cost-effective phone plan options, so you're not spending hundreds on a phone plan. It's a Mobile Virtual Network Operator that uses on T-Mobile's network, and because it runs on T-Mobile's network, it supports many devices that are made for the U.S. market.

According to the company's site, its 5G network covers 200 million people in 6,000 cities. Because T-Mobile's network coverage is vast, most people won't have trouble having a network connection. The only time you'll find yourself having issues is in more rural areas, in which case you might encounter dead zones.

However, if you're planning to use the service for 5G, you'll need a phone that enables 5G services. Ultra Mobile does have nationwide 5G coverage, but not only will you need a phone that is 5G compatible, but you'll also need a plan that has enough data. In this case, you'll need an Ultra Mobile Unlimited plan.

You need a 5G phone and an Ultra Mobile Plan

If that 5G has piqued your interest, you have some options available. Ultra Mobile has single-month plans that start at $19 for 1 GB and go up to $49 for 50 GB. If you need a lot of data, which you might especially on a 5G network, you might consider getting one of the multi-month plans.

The multi-month option is also good for people who plan to stay with the company for a longer period of time. It'll save you some money in the long run, but note that the highest tier doesn't offer the same amount of GB as the single-month plan does. The company offers three, six, and 12-month plans. They start at $16 per month for 1 GB and go up to $46 per month for 32 GB.

Ultra Mobile offers two 5G compatible phones: the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the One Plus 8. Both are available through the site at 0% financing with no shipping costs. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is currently sold out on Ultra's site, so you could either go in-store and get it or buy it elsewhere. So, if you are a fan of the Ultra Mobile Plan and want to get some 5G, you have some options.