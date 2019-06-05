Ultimate Ears is no stranger to the world of magnificently mini Bluetooth speakers, and its newest release has just arrived. Meet the Wonderboom 2 . The ultraportable speaker is available for pre-order now at $99.99 in your choice of Deep Space Black, Crushed Ice Grey, Radical Red, or Bermuda Blue. Orders are expected to ship on June 24th.

Choose your favorite of the four available colors and look forward to massive battery life, a portable design, and bumping bass.

This speaker may be able to fit comfortably in your hand, but it still packs a punch. Expect huge 360-degree sound and way more bass than its predecessor. New for the Wonderboom 2, there's also a special Outdoor Boost that keeps your music sounding flawless in big, open areas like a skatepark or campground. This mighty mini is also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so it can keep up with your adventures.

Expect a 13-hour battery life, which is 30% longer than the original Wonderboom speaker offers. You can even pair two of the speakers together for a wireless stereo experience.

Each Wonderboom 2 has a variety of built-in controls. Adjust the volume, control playback, and turn on Outdoor Mode with the simple press of a button. There's also an integrated hanging loop for seamless hands-free portability. When the battery is depleted, your speaker will charge in as little as two and a half hours. UE includes a two-year warranty with your purchase.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.