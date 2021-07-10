In what looks to be the UFC's biggest PPV event of the year Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier and Conor "The Notorious" McGregor will meet in the Octagon for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and we have all the details on how you can watch Poirier vs McGregor 3 on TV or online.

The first time these two opponents faced off was all the way back at UFC 178 in September of 2014 when McGregor was still a rising star. After knocking out Poirier in the first round with less than two minutes on the clock though, McGregor cemented himself as a force to be reckoned with in the UFC.

Six years later at UFC 257 back in January of this year, Poirier and McGregor met in the Octagon at the UFC's Fight Island facility in Abu Dhabi for a rematch. This time around though, Poirier had the upper hand and began the match with an unexpected kick to McGregor's leg which threw him off. While McGregor was able to recover the first time around, Poirier kept up this strategy during the second round and continued kicking his opponent's calf which made it difficult for him to move. From here Poirier launched a series of punches that knocked McGregor on the floor to secure the win with a second-round TKO.

Now Poirier and McGregor will battle it out one last time in a lightweight bout at the top of UFC 264's Main Card to bring their trilogy to a close. Both fighters have been training hard for this final rematch and with McGregor winning the first match and Poirier winning the second, it will be winner takes all at the T-Mobile Arena tonight.

Elsewhere on the card in UFC 264's co-main event, Gilbert "Durinho" Burns will take on Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson in a welterweight bout. However, as they both have eyes on a title shot, neither fighter will be holding back.

Whether you're rooting for Poirier, McGregor or just want to tune in to see the conclusion of their trilogy, we'll show you how to watch Poirier vs McGregor 3 from anywhere in the world.

UFC 264 - Where and when?

UFC 265 will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 10. The Early Prelims will kick off at 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 264 live in the U.S.

Since the UFC has an exclusive agreement with ESPN until 2025, the network's streaming service ESPN+ is the only place where you'll be able to watch UFC 264 in the United States. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can purchase access to the PPV for $65 regardless of whether you're a monthly or annual subscriber.

However, if you haven't signed up for ESPN+ yet, the network is running a promotion where you can get access to the UFC 264 PPV and an annual subscription to the streaming service for just $89.98. While this may seem expensive at first, an annual ESPN+ subscription normally costs $50 on its own so you're saving around $25.

ESPN+ If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can snag the UFC 264 PPV for $64.99. If you're new to the sports streaming service, you can get UFC 264 and a year of ESPN+ for just $89.98, saving you $25. $65 at ESPN+

UFC fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch UFC 264's Prelims on ESPN at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. However, in order to watch the Early Prelims at 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT, you'll need to be a UFC Fight Pass subscriber. To watch the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT though, you'll need to purchase access to the PPV and have an active ESPN+ subscription.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch UFC 264's Prelims on ESPN? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the network so you can watch the Prelims online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Sling TV Sling TV offers one of the most affordable ways to watch the UFC 264 Prelims live. Sign up for Sling Orange for access to ESPN and you'll save $25 on your first month, bringing its cost down to just $10 before add-ons. Start streaming at Sling

Live stream UFC 264 in Canada

Canadian viewers have plenty of options to watch the UFC 264 PPV as Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and UFC Fight Pass will all show the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT for $64.99.

The Prelims will begin two hours earlier at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and you can watch them on either TSN or RDS. You can also watch the Early Prelims in Canada at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC Fight Pass.

If you have an active cable subscription, then ordering the PPV from your cable provider might be the easiest way to watch it. However, if you've already cut the cord, then UFC Fight Pass is a better choice as it will give you access to both the Early Prelims and the Main Card.

How to watch UFC 264 live in the UK

Just like with other UFC events in the past, UFC 264 will be available exclusively through BT Sport Box Office in the UK. If you're already a BT Sport subscriber, access to the PPV will cost you £19.95 and you'll be able to watch the Main Card beginning at 3am BST early Sunday morning. If that's a bit late for you don't worry as the network has a spoiler-free replay page so you can watch UFC 264's Main Card at your convenience. You can also stream UFC 264 on your smartphone using the BT Sport app and on your computer via the network's website. If you're not interested in signing up for a lengthy contract with BT, you can always purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 in case there are other sports you want to watch as well.

The Early Prelims will begin at 11pm BST and you can watch them on UFC Fight Pass while the Prelims will be shown on both BT Sport 2 and UFC Fight Pass at 1am BST.

BT Sport Watch UFC exclusively on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25 and allows access via the BT Sport app for streaming. £25 per month at BT Sport

How to watch UFC 264 live in Australia

Australian MMA fans also have several options to watch UFC 264's Main Card as the PPV will be available Main Event, Fetch TV, Kayo and UFC Fight Pass for $54.95.

The Early Prelims will kick off at 9am AEST / 6am AWST but you'll need a subscription to UFC Fight Pass to watch them while you'll be able to watch the Prelims at 11am AEST / 8am AWST on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN and ESPN on Kayo. UFC 263's Main Card will start at 1pm AEST / 10am AWST in Australia on Sunday, July 11.

Kayo Sports Kayo Sports should be your go-to for UFC 264 if you're in Australia. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before. From $25 at Kayo Sports

UFC 264 - The Main Card in Full

Lightweight Bout

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Welterweight Bout

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Heavyweight Bout

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Women's Bantamweight Bout

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Bantamweight Bout

Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho