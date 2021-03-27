It's been over three years since Stipe Miocic and Francis "The Predator" Ngannou met in the Octagon at UFC 220 back in January of 2018. At that time, Miocic was defending his heavyweight title and he was successful in doing so as he defeated Ngannou by unanimous decision during round five of the fight.

UFC 260 will be a pay-per-event for the history books as MMA fans will get to see a rematch of the promotion's top two heavyweight fighters and we have all the details on how you can watch Miocic vs Ngannou 2 on TV or online.

Miocic then went on to lose his heavyweight title to Daniel Cormier later in the year at UFC 226. However, he retook it the following year at UFC 241 when he defeated Cormier by total knockout. Then in August of last year at UFC 252, Miocic was able to successfully defend his title in a rematch with Cormier in which he won by decision in round five.

Following his loss to Miocic, Ngannou went on to have several outstanding victories at three UFC Fight Nights and UFC 249 in which he defeated Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. In fact, in his last four fights, Ngannou has won by knockout in the first round so Miocic will certainly have his work cut out for him tonight.

Elsewhere on the card, Tryon Woodley will take on Vicente Luque in a welterweight bout, Sean O'Malley and Thomas Almeida will face off in a bantamweight bout, Gillian Robertson and Miranda Maverick will meet in the octagon for a women's flyweight bout and Jamie Mullarkey and Khama Worthy will go toe to toe in a lightweight bout.

Whether you're rooting for Miocic to successfully defend his title once again or hoping that Ngannou will become the UFC's next heavyweight champion, we'll show you how to watch UFC 260 from anywhere in the world so you don't miss a second of Miocic vs Ngannou 2.

UFC 260: When and where?

UFC 260 will be held at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 27. The Early Prelims will kick off at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 260 in the U.S.

As the UFC has entered into an exclusive agreement with ESPN until 2025, the network's streaming service ESPN+ is the only place where you'll be able to watch UFC 260's Main Card in the U.S. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription though, you can purchase access to the PPV for $69.99 whether you're a monthly or annual subscriber.

However, if you haven't signed up for ESPN+ yet, the network is running a promotion where you can get the UFC 260 PPV and an annual subscription to the streaming service for just $89.98. While this may seem expensive at first, an annual ESPN+ subscription normally costs $60 on its own.

MMA fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch the Prelims at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. However, you will need to purchase the PPV and have an ESPN+ subscription to watch the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ subscribers can also watch the Early Prelims at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch UFC 260's Prelims on ESPN? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the network so you can watch the Prelims online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Live stream UFC 260 in Canada

Unlike in the U.S., Canadian UFC fans have plenty of options to watch this Saturday's UFC 260 PPV as Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and UFC Fight Pass will all show the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT for $64.99.

The Prelims will begin two hours earlier at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and you can watch them on either TSN or RDS. You can also watch the Early Prelims in Canada at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT on UFC Fight Pass.

If you have a cable subscription, then ordering the PPV from your cable provider might be the easiest way to watch it. However, if you've already cut the cord, then UFC Fight Pass is a better choice as it will give you access to both the Early Prelims and the Main Card.

How to watch UFC 260 in the UK

Just like with previous UFC events, UFC 260 will be available exclusively through BT Sport in the UK. If you're already a BT Sport subscriber, you'll be able to watch the Main Card for free beginning at 2am GMT early Sunday morning on BT Sport 2. If that's a bit late for you don't worry as the network has a spoiler-free replay page so you can watch UFC 260's Main Card at your convenience.

You can also stream UFC 260 on your smartphone using the BT Sport app and on your computer via the network's website. If you're not interested in signing up for a lengthy contract with BT, you can always purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 in case there are other sports you want to watch as well.

The Early Prelims will begin at 11:30pm GMT and you can watch them on UFC Fight Pass while the Prelims will be shown on both BT Sport 2 and UFC Fight Pass at 12am GMT.

Watch UFC 260 in Australia

Australian MMA fans also have several options to watch UFC 260's Main Card as it will be shown on Main Event, Fetch TV, Kayo and on UFC Fight Pass at 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST on Sunday, March 28.

The PPV itself costs $54.95 but you will need a subscription to UFC Fight Pass to watch the Early Prelims at 10:30am AEDT / 7:30am AWST and the Prelims at 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST. Cable subscribers will also be able to watch the Prelims on ESPN in Australia.

UFC 260: The main card in full

Heavyweight Title Bout

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou

Welterweight Bout

Tryon Woodley vs Vicente Luque

Bantamweight Bout

Sean O'Malley vs Thomas Almeida

Women's Flyweight Bout

Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

Lightweight Bout

Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy