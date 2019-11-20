Nest Wifi might be the most beautiful Wi-Fi system on the planet, but Ubiquiti is amping the game up by providing the speeds and latest tech it knows its users crave. AmpliFi Alien is a brand new router from Ubiquiti Networks, and it delivers the absolute fastest speeds you'll find from any router that the company sells. AmpliFi Alien is available right now for $379 via AmpliFi.com and is the only router you'll need in your home.

AmpliFi Alien is designed to be a single monolithic router that provides all your networking needs and delivers true gigabit wireless to all the devices in your home without the need for any mesh points. That's because Ubiquiti has packed an incredible 8x8 MIMO tri-band antenna array inside AmpliFi Alien, delivering gigabit speeds using the new Wi-Fi 6 standard. If you've got a really, really big house (or maybe even a commercial space), you can also buy additional AmpliFi Alien routers and mesh them together for extended range.

Right now, only a handful of mobile devices support Wi-Fi 6. If you've got any of Samsung's 2019 phones, including the Galaxy S10 family or the Galaxy Note 10 family, as well as the LG G8 family or the V50, you'll be able to enjoy that blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6 technology in your home with this new router. In total, here are the available frequencies and speeds for AmpliFi Alien: