What you need to know
- AmpliFi Alien is a single router that delivers whole-home tri-band gigabit Wi-Fi.
- Wi-Fi 6 is supported and can be used on any supported device.
- Alien supports the AmpliFi Teleport free VPN service as well as simple set up and per-device management via the AmpliFi app.
Nest Wifi might be the most beautiful Wi-Fi system on the planet, but Ubiquiti is amping the game up by providing the speeds and latest tech it knows its users crave. AmpliFi Alien is a brand new router from Ubiquiti Networks, and it delivers the absolute fastest speeds you'll find from any router that the company sells. AmpliFi Alien is available right now for $379 via AmpliFi.com and is the only router you'll need in your home.
AmpliFi Alien is designed to be a single monolithic router that provides all your networking needs and delivers true gigabit wireless to all the devices in your home without the need for any mesh points. That's because Ubiquiti has packed an incredible 8x8 MIMO tri-band antenna array inside AmpliFi Alien, delivering gigabit speeds using the new Wi-Fi 6 standard. If you've got a really, really big house (or maybe even a commercial space), you can also buy additional AmpliFi Alien routers and mesh them together for extended range.
Right now, only a handful of mobile devices support Wi-Fi 6. If you've got any of Samsung's 2019 phones, including the Galaxy S10 family or the Galaxy Note 10 family, as well as the LG G8 family or the V50, you'll be able to enjoy that blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6 technology in your home with this new router. In total, here are the available frequencies and speeds for AmpliFi Alien:
- 5 GHz 8x8 Wi-Fi 6 radio (Max speed 4804 Mbps)
- 2.4 GHz 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 radio (Max speed 1148 Mbps)
- 5 GHz 4x4 Wi-Fi 5 radio (Max speed 1733 Mbps)
Just as you'll find on the company's existing routers, AmpliFi Alien provides a completely free VPN service for your mobile devices that protects your network connection away from the house, just as well as it does while you're in your home. This is done via the AmpliFi Teleport app, a free app that tunnels your smartphone or tablet's network connection securely back to your home's router, ensuring that no one can intercept your network traffic and steal your valuable personal information (even when you're connected to those ubiquitous password-less Wi-Fi hotspots around town).
All configuration for AmpliFi Alien is handled through the AmpliFi smartphone app and takes less than one minute to get set up on your home network. That app isn't just for easy setup though, it also provides simple device management for controlling everything connected to your router and visually seeing what's hogging your bandwidth, or for simple parental controls via individual device Wi-Fi access. You'll also find plenty of ports on the back for most home user's needs (four LAN and one WAN).
Wi-Fi 6 at your fingertips!
Ubiquiti AmpliFi Alien
Blazing-fast speeds
With a tri-band 8x8 MIMO antenna and Wi-Fi 6 support, the AmpliFi Alien is the only router you'll need to achieve whole-home gigabit speeds. Alien will blanket most homes in gigabit speeds, and with easy per-device management you can shut off Wi-Fi to individual devices at any time, helping your family get some sleep instead of surfing social media or playing games all night.
