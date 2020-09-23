It has not been a good day for the the little blue bird on our home screens as Twitter deals with a variety of issues plaguing users today. First, Twitter acknowledged issues with delays in tweets appearing, where tweets weren't showing up quickly on timelines. A short time later, more issues were confirmed to be plauging many users and impacting their ability to tweet.

We're seeing a number of accounts that have been locked or limited by mistake and not because they Tweeted about any particular topic. We're working to undo this and get those accounts back to normal. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 23, 2020

Twitter was quick to deny that the locked-out accounts were due to any particular content they engaged with, but there's still no word on when impacted users can get back into their account and start tweeting again normally. If you're impacted, your best bet is leaving things alone for a few hours and waiting for Twitter to fix their mistake; maybe go outside to enjoy the autumn air (weather on the East Coast is surprisingly nice today).