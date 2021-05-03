After months of testing, Twitter is finally unleashing its latest feature, Spaces, upon the masses. In a blog post today, it was announced that the ability to host a group chat in Twitter Spaces is available to anyone on mobile, including the best Android phones.

As part of the announcement, Twitter has indicated that the feature still has one limitation: to host an audio chat, a user's account must have at least 600 followers.

Based on what we've learned so far, these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience.

Twitter Spaces was first announced in December as an alternative to the popular iOS app, Clubhouse. It has been in testing ever since, with a beta version opening up to Android users in March. That allowed Android users to join in on existing spaces, but the ability to create a Space was still limited to iOS users.

To use Twitter Spaces, users can join a Space by selecting one of the purple bubbles at the top of their feed where they'll also find Twitter Fleets. On iOS, hosting a space requires a long-press of the compose button, which is likely how it works on Android.

Twitter also announced new features that it's adding to Spaces, including "Ticketed Spaces." This will allow hosts to set prices for a chat that they put together and the number of available tickets. Twitter ensures that hosts will receive the majority of the revenues they make from ticket sales.